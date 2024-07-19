MDC buying tree seed from landowners for select species in southeast Missouri

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species within southeast Missouri.

“The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings,” said MDC Community Forester Jennifer Behnken. “The nursery will stop accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree or shrub, so please contact us beforehand if you have questions.”

In southeast Missouri, collected seeds can be brought to MDC’s Southeast Regional Office (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center (Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Seeds currently being accepted are below (prices are by the pound of fruit):

Elderberry : $4.25 Fruit must be ripe, purple to black in color, and fruit only; no clusters.

Wild plum : $1.95 Plum must be ripe – yellow, red or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.



Starting Aug. 14

Witchhazel : $4.50 Seed inside must be black in color.



Starting Aug. 28

Hazelnut : $4.75 Seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk; no green or partially green husks will be accepted. Please be patient and allow the seed to mature on the plant.

Spicebush: $4.25

Starting Sept. 11

Gray Dogwood : $5

Roughleaf Dogwood : $4.75

Mixed Hickory : $.75

Shellbark Hickory : $.90 Seed must be mature, light brown, and easily pulled from the husk.

Persimmon : $.75 Fruit must be ripe, which means it must be yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.

Redbud : $4 per pound in pods Pods must be brown with an average of three seeds per pod that are light-brown and filled, not black. Green seeds will not be accepted.

Flowering Dogwood : $5 Seed collection will begin Sept. 11

Paw Paw : $1.50 Fruit must be ripe, which means it will be soft. Seed will not be accepted if fruit is too firm.



Starting Sept. 25

White Oak : $.95

Chinkapin Oak : $2.50

Post Oak : $1.50

Butternut : $3

Ohio Buckeye (without hulls): $.95

Red Buckeye (without hulls): $.95

Eastern Wahoo: $6.50

Starting Oct. 2

Shumard Oak : $.95

Cherrybark Oak : $1.85

Willow Oak : $1.85

Northern Red Oak : $.95

Swamp White Oak : $1.50

Overcup Oak: $1.50

Starting Oct. 23

Starting Nov. 27

Kentucky Coffee Tree : $8 Clean seed only, no pods.



Due to limited need, please call before collecting:

Baldcypress : $6.25 Seed collection will begin Oct. 23; seed must be collected from trees next to water.



George O. White Tree Nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

A special use permit will be required to collect seeds on conservation areas. More information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/permits/special-use-permits.

For questions regarding tree species or how to check seed quality, contact MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at (573) 290-5730. Questions may also be directed to George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.Fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.