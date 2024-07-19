Linklogis Selected for S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition)

Shenzhen, China, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 16, 2024, the internationally renowned credit rating agency S&P Global released the Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition). Due to its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Linklogis successfully made it into the Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition).

As one of the Big Three credit rating agencies, S&P Global has a history spanning over a century and is an integral part of the global financial infrastructure. Each year, S&P Global releases the Sustainability Yearbook, selecting outstanding enterprises in various industries for their sustainable development performance. The eligibility for inclusion in the yearbook is determined based on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) scores from the previous year. The CSA covers 62 different industry-specific sustainability assessment standards, quantifying and scoring companies’ information disclosure and performance on various issues in dimensions such as the environment, society, governance, and the economy.

In each industry, only companies that rank in the top 15% in the S&P Global CSA scores and are among the top 30% in their industry are included in the yearbook. The year 2024 marks the 20th consecutive year of publication for the S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook. This year, more than 1,700 Chinese companies participated in the evaluation, with 129 companies ultimately being selected for inclusion in the yearbook. This includes well-known enterprises such as Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, Xiaomi, and Kingdee.

Being selected for S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook also proves that Linklogis has achieved outstanding results in the field of ESG and its contributions to sustainable development have been highly recognized by the industry. Linklogis adheres to the principles of sustainable development, establishes an ESG governance structure, and integrates ESG concepts and requirements into the business management. In the field of supply chain finance, Linklogis uses advanced technological infrastructure to provide customized solutions for more than 250,000 SMEs. In 2023, Linklogis significantly invested in green finance and renewable energy, serving many high-tech enterprises. In 2023, the assets of transactions that Linklogis served related to sustainable supply chains (including renewable energy, rural revitalization, environmental protection, intellectual property, etc.) reached RMB19.2 billion. It demonstrates Linklogis’ commitment and efforts in promoting sustainable development.

Linklogis has always placed ESG and the concept of sustainable development in a prominent position. Looking ahead, Linklogis will continue to explore more efficient and effective sustainable supply chain finance technology models, integrating them into specific business strategies. This approach aims to support sustainable management and value creation, working hand in hand with industry partners to create comprehensive value in economic, social, and environmental terms.

