WholisticResearch Announces Launch of AI-Based Nootropics Research Assistant NootsAI™

Eastbourne, England, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WholisticResearch, a highly respected developer and researcher of cutting-edge nootropics, peptides, and supplements that optimize cognitive function, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new nootropics research assistant NootsAI™, which has been designed to assist individuals in the research of nootropics and their mechanisms.

The state-of-the-art nootropics research assistant developed by WholisticResearch uses large language models (LLMs) to answer questions related to nootropics and cognitive enhancement to offer factual answers to help researchers improve their studies in nootropics. NootsAI takes a user’s question as input, processes the question through a proprietary set of instructions and rules, and outputs its answer to the question. While the AI’s answers are mostly accurate, the top nootropics developer advises supplementing answers with relevant manual research to ensure the most beneficial results.

“Nootropics are cognitive enhancing supplements and drugs that improve mental functions like memory, focus, creativity, and motivation in healthy individuals,” said a spokesperson for WholisticResearch. “For those searching for more information on these “smart drugs” or “cognitive enhancers,” our new AI-based nootropics research assistant aims to provide factual answers based on peer-reviewed scientific literature, including relevant citations in its answers.”

The expert team at WholisticResearch reviews the latest research on compounds and supplements that may boost cognition, as well as offering both vendors and consumers a wide range of innovative, high-quality products backed by rigorous scientific investigation and hands-on research to reveal the correct product and how to make it to the highest quality.

The UK nootropics experts allocate months of research for each product it develops to ensure the highest level of efficacy and likelihood of creating the most reliable cognition-boosting compounds. This approach has led to the creation of a range of brain-improving products that span from FDA-approved, human-tested, food-derived, not human-tested, small molecules, peptides, multi-functionalized complexes, plant-based, modifications to already known compounds.

With a team of acclaimed neuropharmacologists and neuroscientists who focus on the development of the most effective nootropics, peptides, and supplements, along with the researchers’ new helpful NootsAI™, WholisticResearch provides students, professionals, and older adults looking to boost their brainpower and gain a mental edge with the UK’s best nootropics and related scientifically backed research.

WholisticResearch invites individuals interested in finding out more about NootsAI™ or wish to research nootropics and their cognitive enhancement, to use the cutting-edge AI research assistant via its website today.

About WholisticResearch

Established in 2019, WholisticResearch develops and researches industry-leading nootropics, peptides, and supplements to optimize cognitive function for vendors and consumers. These products are synthesized in UK-based laboratories to help advance neuroscience.

More Information

To learn more about WholisticResearch and the launch of NootsAI™, please visit the website at https://wholisticresearch.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/wholisticresearch-announces-launch-of-ai-based-nootropics-research-assistant-nootsai/

WholisticResearch Sovereign House Flat 1 Grand Parade Eastbourne BN21 3YP United Kingdom https://wholisticresearch.com/ pr@wholisticresearch.com