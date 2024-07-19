Omnium Brewing Opening New Taproom in Nashua, NH This Summer

NASHUA, N.H., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnium Brewing, a woman-led brewery known for its exceptional brews and delicious food menu, is set to open a new taproom in Nashua, NH, this summer. The brewery not only offers exceptional brews but also features a full-service restaurant and bar. The brewery opened its first taproom in Somersworth, NH. Since its grand opening in December 2022, Omnium Brewing has quickly become a beloved culinary and craft beer destination. Founded by Jasmin Patel, with a passion for creating unique flavors, Omnium Brewing is a testament to diversity and innovation in the craft beer industry.







A New Chapter: Omnium Brewing Expands to Nashua, NH

The new location in Nashua, NH marks a significant milestone in Omnium Brewing’s journey. Opening this summer at 300 Main St in Nashua, Located in Shaws Plaza next to Nova Trampoline Park. There is plenty of free parking in the Plaza. The main level will open this summer with a capacity of 300 guests. It will feature a full kitchen, a dining area, a full bar with 30 beers on tap and cold cans to go, a lounge space, a gaming area and a state-of-the-art audio and video system with more than 20 big-size TVs. The lower level and outdoor patio will open in 2025 as part of the upcoming construction phase. Total space across the main and lower levels is more than 27,000 square feet, creating a spacious and inviting environment for beer enthusiasts. The final stage of construction is ongoing, and anticipation is building, with the community eagerly awaiting the grand opening this summer.

Omnium Brewing's Beers Now Available at Retailers in NH & MA, Expansion to RI & CT Soon

Omnium Brewing, known for its unique and flavorful brews, is expanding its distribution network. Currently, their beers are available at many fine retailers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, making it easier for customers to enjoy Omnium’s beloved craft beers. Looking ahead, Omnium Brewing has exciting plans to expand its reach even further. The brewery is planning to expand its distribution to Rhode Island and Connecticut soon, allowing even more craft beer enthusiasts to experience their innovative offerings. To find retailers that sell Omnium Brewing's beers, visit their Beer Finder: omniumbrewing.com/beer-finder

For more information, visit omniumbrewing.com and follow Omnium Brewing on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @OmniumBrewing. To find Omnium Brewing's locations, visit omniumbrewing.com/locations

