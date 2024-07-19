BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $2.8 Million in Second Quarter 2024; Reports $0.14 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.14, compared to $0.32 in the preceding quarter and $0.50 in the second quarter of 2023.



During the second quarter, the Bank agreed to sell a pool of its commercial real estate and multifamily loans with a total balance of $38.4 million as of June 30, 2024. The Bank expects to consummate the loan sale during the third quarter. As a result, the Bank recorded a pre-tax loss of $4.6 million as the loans were moved to held for sale from the held for investment category. Additionally, during the second quarter, the Bank sold a non-performing loan that resulted in a pre-tax loss of $288 thousand, and recorded unrealized losses of $222 thousand on its equity securities. Without giving effect to the aforementioned transactions and the unrealized losses on equity securities, the Company’s second quarter net income and earnings per diluted share were $6.4 million and $0.35, respectively.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.

“At BCB Community Bank, we remain disciplined and committed to executing our Strategic Plan that will continue to strengthen our balance sheet by enhancing our liquidity and capital positions while also delivering consistent and improving profitability. The Bank was able to enter into an agreement to sell a small portfolio of loans at an attractive price that added liquidity without diluting the Bank’s capital ratios. We are prepared and remain well-positioned to navigate through the current economic environment,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.935 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.992 billion at March 31, 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.50 percent for the first quarter of 2024, and 2.92 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 5.33 percent for the first quarter of 2024, and 5.11 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2024, and 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 68.55 percent compared to 58.76 percent in the prior quarter, and 52.32 percent in the second quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the second quarter was 0.30 percent, compared to 0.61 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.90 percent in the second quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the second quarter was 3.52 percent, compared to 7.46 percent in the prior quarter, and 11.57 percent in the second quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 108.6 percent at June 30, 2024 compared to 155.4 percent for the prior quarter-end and 530.3 percent at June 30, 2023. Total non-accrual loans were $32.4 million at June 30, 2024, $22.2 million at March 31, 2024 and $5.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $3.162 billion at June 30, 2024, decreased 2.7 percent from $3.320 billion at June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $38.5 million, or 1.0 percent, to $3.794 billion at June 30, 2024, from $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was mainly related to a decrease in loans, offset, somewhat, by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $47.3 million, or 16.9 percent, to $326.9 million at June 30, 2024, from $279.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily cash flows from loan payoffs/paydowns that were not redeployed.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $117.8 million, or 3.6 percent, to $3.162 billion at June 30, 2024, from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases of $93.7 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans and $19. 6 million in construction loans. 1-4 family residential loans also declined $5.6 million for the same period. Offsetting this was an increase in commercial business loans of $3.2 million. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.6 million to $35.2 million, or 108.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.10 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities decreased by $1.9 million, or 2.0 percent, to $95.0 million at June 30, 2024, from $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, representing unrealized losses, calls, maturities and repayments.

Deposits decreased by $43.8 million, or 1.5 percent, to $2.935 billion at June 30, 2024, from $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023. Interest bearing demand, savings and club accounts, money market accounts and non-interest-bearing accounts declined by $53.0 million, offset by a $9.1 million increase in certificates of deposit.

Debt obligations increased by $275 thousand to $510.7 million at June 30, 2024 from $510.4 million at December 31, 2023. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.21 percent at June 30, 2024 and 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of June 30, 2024 was 1.44 years. The interest rate of the Company’s subordinated debt balances was 8.31 percent at June 30, 2024 and 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $6.7 million, or 2.1 percent, to $320.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $314.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to an increase in the additional paid in capital attributable to its preferred stock of $3.4 million, or 13.4 percent, to $28.4 million at June 30, 2024, and an increase in retained earnings of $2.4 million, or 1.8 percent, to $138.3 million at June 30, 2024 from $135.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in its preferred stock paid in capital was due to the issuance of 336 shares of its Series J Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock during the six-month period.

Second Quarter 2024 Income Statement Review

Net income was $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $8.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily driven by a $4.9 million loss on the sale of loans in the second quarter of 2024 and lower net interest income, which decreased $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared with the second quarter of 2023. This was offset, somewhat, by a lower tax provision of $2.3 million and a decrease in non-interest expense of $719 thousand.

Net interest income decreased by $3.4 million, or 12.4 percent, to $23.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense which was partially offset by higher interest income.

Interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 4.7 percent, to $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $47.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $55.4 million, or 1.5 percent, to $3.639 billion for the second quarter of 2024 from $3.695 billion for the second quarter of 2023, while the average yield increased 32 basis points to 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024 from 5.11 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

Interest expense increased by $5.6 million to $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 76 basis points to 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2023, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $6.03 million to $2.897 billion for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.891 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.92 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2023 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $1.8 million in net charge-offs compared to $27 thousand in net charge offs for the second quarter of 2023. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $32.4 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024 as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $35.2 million, or 1.10 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $4.4 million to a net loss of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from a net gain of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to the aforementioned $4.9 million loss on the sale of loans.

Non-interest expense decreased by $719 thousand, or 4.9 percent, to $14.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in these expenses for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a lesser amount of salaries and employee benefits expense, which declined $719 thousand.

The income tax provision decreased by $2.3 million, or 66.3 percent, to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.2 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 28.6 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $8.0 million, or 48.0 percent, to $8.7 million for the first six months of 2024 from $16.7 million for the first six months of 2023. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by lower net interest income of $7.7 million, or 14.1 percent.

Net interest income decreased by $7.7 million, or 14.1 percent, to $46.8 million for the first six months of 2024 from $54.5 million for the first six months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $16.8 million, partly offset by an increase in interest income of $9.1 million.

Interest income increased by $9.1 million, or 10.2 percent, to $98.7 million for the first six months of 2024, from $89.6 million for the first six months of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $79.7 million, or 2.2 percent, to $3.669 billion for the first six months of 2024, from $3.590 billion for the first six months of 2023, while the average yield increased 39 basis points to 5.38 percent from 4.99 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company’s level of average interest- bearing bank balances and loans receivable for the first six months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest expense increased by $16.8 million, or 47.9 percent, to $51.9 million for 2024, from $35.1 million for 2023. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 102 basis points to 3.55 percent for the first six months of 2024, from 2.53 percent for the first six months of 2023, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $150.6 million, or 5.4 percent, to $2.927 billion from $2.777 billion over the same period. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the higher interest rate environment in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.55 percent for the first six months of 2024, compared to 3.03 percent for the first six months of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the cost of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities.

During the first six months of 2024, the Company experienced $2.9 million in net charge offs compared to $25 thousand in net recoveries for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $579 thousand to a loss of $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024 from a loss of $546 thousand for the first six months of 2023. Losses on sale of loans increased $4.8 million which was offset by an increase in realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities of $3.8 million, and an increase in BOLI income of $658 thousand. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity investments are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $265 thousand, or 0.9 percent, to $28.8 million for the first six months of 2024 from $28.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in operating expenses for 2024 was driven primarily by increases in the off-balance sheet reserves of $921 thousand and $763 thousand in regulatory assessments. This was offset by the Bank recording $1.4 million less in salaries and employee benefits.

The income tax provision decreased by $3.0 million or 45.7 percent, to $3.6 million for the first six months of 2024 from $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.4 percent for the first six months of 2024 compared to 28.5 percent for the first six months of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $1.8 million in net charge offs, compared to $27 thousand in net charge offs for the second quarter of 2023.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $32.4 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, as compared to $5.7 million, or 0.17 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $35.2 million, or 1.10 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, and $30.2 million, or 0.90 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 108.6 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2024, and 530.3 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2023.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branch offices in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 vs.

Mar 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 vs.

June 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 44,036 $ 43,722 $ 42,644 0.7 % 3.3 % Mortgage-backed securities 297 305 184 -2.6 % 61.4 % Other investment securities 1,006 975 1,070 3.2 % -6.0 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 4,106 4,283 3,339 -4.1 % 23.0 % Total interest and dividend income 49,445 49,285 47,237 0.3 % 4.7 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,349 5,257 4,190 1.8 % 27.7 % Savings and club 152 166 143 -8.4 % 6.3 % Certificates of deposit 14,571 14,983 8,474 -2.7 % 71.9 % 20,072 20,406 12,807 -1.6 % 56.7 % Borrowings 5,734 5,736 7,441 -0.0 % -22.9 % Total interest expense 25,806 26,142 20,248 -1.3 % 27.4 % Net interest income 23,639 23,143 26,989 2.1 % -12.4 % Provision for credit losses 2,438 2,088 1,350 16.8 % 80.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,201 21,055 25,639 0.7 % -17.3 % Non-interest (loss) income : Fees and service charges 1,119 1,215 1,442 -7.9 % -22.4 % (Loss) gain on sales of loans (4,563 ) 45 - - - Loss on sale of impaired loans (288 ) - - - - Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (222 ) 130 (669 ) -270.8 % -66.8 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 671 675 267 -0.6 % 151.3 % Other 49 44 78 11.4 % -37.2 % Total non-interest (loss) income (3,234 ) 2,109 1,118 -253.3 % -389.3 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,992 6,981 7,711 0.2 % -9.3 % Occupancy and equipment 2,529 2,644 2,560 -4.3 % -1.2 % Data processing and communications 1,672 1,853 1,795 -9.8 % -6.9 % Professional fees 604 595 622 1.5 % -2.9 % Director fees 254 277 270 -8.3 % -5.9 % Regulatory assessment fees 953 1,142 796 -16.5 % 19.7 % Advertising and promotions 253 216 350 17.1 % -27.7 % Other real estate owned, net - - 1 - -100.0 % Other 730 1,130 601 -35.4 % 21.5 % Total non-interest expense 13,987 14,838 14,706 -5.7 % -4.9 % Income before income tax provision 3,980 8,326 12,051 -52.2 % -67.0 % Income tax provision 1,163 2,460 3,447 -52.7 % -66.3 % Net Income 2,817 5,866 8,604 -52.0 % -67.3 % Preferred stock dividends 448 434 174 3.2 % 157.3 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 2,369 $ 5,432 $ 8,430 -56.4 % -71.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 -56.6 % -72.2 % Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 -56.5 % -72.2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,005 16,930 16,824 0.4 % 1.1 % Diluted 17,005 16,939 16,831 0.4 % 1.0 %





Statements of Income - Six Months Ended, June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 87,758 $ 81,533 7.6 % Mortgage-backed securities 602 370 62.7 % Other investment securities 1,981 2,190 -9.5 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 8,389 5,496 52.6 % Total interest and dividend income 98,730 89,589 10.2 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 10,606 7,344 44.4 % Savings and club 318 261 21.8 % Certificates of deposit 29,554 14,927 98.0 % 40,478 22,532 79.6 % Borrowings 11,470 12,597 -8.9 % Total interest expense 51,948 35,129 47.9 % Net interest income 46,782 54,460 -14.1 % Provision for credit losses 4,526 1,972 129.5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,256 52,488 -19.5 % Non-interest (loss) income: Fees and service charges 2,334 2,540 -8.1 % (Loss) gain on sales of loans (4,518 ) 6 - Loss on sale of impaired loans (288 ) - - Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments (92 ) (3,896 ) -97.6 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 1,346 688 95.6 % Other 93 116 -19.8 % Total non-interest loss (1,125 ) (546 ) 106.0 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,973 15,329 -8.8 % Occupancy and equipment 5,173 5,112 1.2 % Data processing and communications 3,525 3,460 1.9 % Professional fees 1,199 1,188 0.9 % Director fees 531 535 -0.7 % Regulatory assessments 2,095 1,332 57.3 % Advertising and promotions 469 628 -25.3 % Other real estate owned, net - 2 -100.0 % Other 1,860 974 91.0 % Total non-interest expense 28,825 28,560 0.9 % Income before income tax provision 12,306 23,382 -47.4 % Income tax provision 3,623 6,672 -45.7 % Net Income 8,683 16,710 -48.0 % Preferred stock dividends 882 347 154.2 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 7,801 $ 16,363 -52.3 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.97 -52.6 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.96 -52.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,968 16,886 0.5 % Diluted 17,102 17,010 0.5 %





Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 vs.

March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 vs. December 31,2023 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,146 $ 11,795 $ 16,597 -5.5 % -32.8 % Interest-earning deposits 315,724 340,653 262,926 -7.3 % 20.1 % Total cash and cash equivalents 326,870 352,448 279,523 -7.3 % 16.9 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 85,964 86,966 87,769 -1.2 % -2.1 % Equity investments 9,001 9,223 9,093 -2.4 % -1.0 % Loans held for sale 35,187 - 1,287 - 2634.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $35, 243, $34,563 and $33,608 , respectively 3,161,925 3,226,877 3,279,708 -2.0 % -3.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 25,001 24,917 24,917 0.3 % 0.3 % Premises and equipment, net 12,346 12,744 13,057 -3.1 % -5.4 % Accrued interest receivable 16,576 17,442 16,072 -5.0 % 3.1 % Deferred income taxes 17,227 17,555 18,213 -1.9 % -5.4 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,556 12,186 12,935 11.2 % 4.8 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 74,752 74,081 73,407 0.9 % 1.8 % Other assets 9,548 8,768 10,428 8.9 % -8.4 % Total Assets $ 3,793,941 $ 3,849,195 $ 3,832,397 -1.4 % -1.0 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 523,816 $ 531,112 $ 536,264 -1.4 % -2.3 % Interest bearing deposits 2,411,423 2,460,547 2,442,816 -2.0 % -1.3 % Total deposits 2,935,239 2,991,659 2,979,080 -1.9 % -1.5 % FHLB advances 473,086 472,949 472,811 0.0 % 0.1 % Subordinated debentures 37,624 37,624 37,624 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease liability 13,973 12,579 13,315 11.1 % 4.9 % Other liabilities 13,287 14,253 15,512 -6.8 % -14.3 % Total Liabilities 3,473,209 3,529,064 3,518,342 -1.6 % -1.3 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 28,403 27,733 25,043 2.4 % 13.4 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital common stock 200,162 199,726 198,923 0.2 % 0.6 % Retained earnings 138,309 138,643 135,927 -0.2 % 1.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,795 ) (7,624 ) (7,491 ) 2.2 % 4.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 320,732 320,131 314,055 0.2 % 2.1 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,793,941 $ 3,849,195 $ 3,832,397 -1.4 % -1.0 % Outstanding common shares 17,029 16,957 16,904





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,246,612 $ 44,036 5.43 % $ 3,315,120 $ 42,644 5.15 % Investment Securities 95,241 1,303 5.47 % 100,971 1,254 4.97 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 297,574 4,106 5.52 % 278,746 3,339 4.79 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,639,428 49,445 5.43 % 3,694,837 47,237 5.11 % Non-interest-earning assets 123,550 125,032 Total assets $ 3,762,978 $ 3,819,869 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 546,391 $ 2,279 1.67 % $ 712,414 $ 2,209 1.24 % Money market accounts 370,204 3,070 3.32 % 331,339 1,981 2.39 % Savings accounts 267,919 152 0.23 % 312,201 143 0.18 % Certificates of Deposit 1,202,306 14,571 4.85 % 904,766 8,474 3.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,386,819 20,072 3.36 % 2,260,721 12,807 2.27 % Borrowed funds 510,634 5,734 4.49 % 630,706 7,441 4.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,897,452 25,806 3.56 % 2,891,427 20,248 2.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 545,269 630,928 Total liabilities 3,442,721 3,522,355 Stockholders' equity 320,257 297,514 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,762,978 $ 3,819,869 Net interest income $ 23,639 $ 26,989 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.87 % 2.31 % Net interest margin(2) 2.60 % 2.92 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,273,200 $ 87,758 5.36 % $ 3,240,812 $ 81,533 5.03 % Investment Securities 95,747 2,583 5.40 % 104,898 2,560 4.88 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 300,433 8,389 5.58 % 243,987 5,496 4.51 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,669,380 98,730 5.38 % 3,589,697 89,589 4.99 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,477 120,965 Total assets $ 3,793,857 $ 3,710,663 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 553,290 $ 4,509 1.63 % $ 713,097 $ 3,998 1.12 % Money market accounts 369,650 6,097 3.30 % 322,930 3,346 2.07 % Savings accounts 272,825 318 0.23 % 317,451 261 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 1,221,056 29,554 4.84 % 876,762 14,927 3.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,416,821 40,478 3.35 % 2,230,241 22,532 2.02 % Borrowed funds 510,569 11,470 4.49 % 546,528 12,597 4.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,927,390 51,948 3.55 % 2,776,769 35,129 2.53 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 548,985 638,406 Total liabilities 3,476,375 3,415,175 Stockholders' equity 317,482 295,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,793,857 $ 3,710,663 Net interest income $ 46,782 $ 54,460 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.83 % 2.46 % Net interest margin(2) 2.55 % 3.03 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,793,941 $ 3,849,195 $ 3,832,397 $ 3,812,120 $ 3,872,853 Cash and cash equivalents 326,870 352,448 279,523 251,916 273,212 Securities 94,965 96,189 96,862 94,444 100,473 Loans receivable, net 3,161,925 3,226,877 3,279,708 3,285,727 3,319,721 Deposits 2,935,239 2,991,659 2,979,080 2,819,556 2,885,721 Borrowings 510,710 510,573 510,435 660,298 660,160 Stockholders’ equity 320,732 320,131 314,055 303,636 299,623 Book value per common share1 $ 17.17 $ 17.24 $ 17.10 $ 16.79 $ 16.60 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.86 $ 16.93 $ 16.79 $ 16.48 $ 16.28 Operating data by quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 23,639 $ 23,143 $ 23,922 $ 25,680 $ 26,989 Provision for credit losses 2,438 2,088 1,927 2,205 1,350 Non-interest (loss) income (3,234 ) 2,109 3,228 1,406 1,118 Non-interest expense 13,987 14,838 16,568 15,463 14,706 Income tax expense 1,163 2,460 2,593 2,707 3,447 Net income $ 2,817 $ 5,866 $ 6,062 $ 6,711 $ 8,604 Net income per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Return on average assets 0.30 % 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.90 % Return on average stockholders' equity 3.52 % 7.46 % 7.91 % 8.92 % 11.57 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.50 % 2.57 % 2.78 % 2.92 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 8.45 % 8.32 % 8.19 % 7.97 % 7.74 % Efficiency Ratio4 68.55 % 58.76 % 61.02 % 57.09 % 52.32 % Asset Quality Ratios Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 32,448 $ 22,241 $ 18,783 $ 7,931 $ 5,696 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 1.01 % 0.68 % 0.57 % 0.24 % 0.17 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 108.6 % 155.4 % 178.9 % 402.4 % 530.3 % Individually Analyzed Loans 60,798 65,731 54,019 35,868 28,250 Classified Loans 87,033 97,739 85,727 42,807 28,250 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 242,706 $ 244,762 $ 248,295 $ 251,845 $ 250,345 Commercial and multi-family 2,340,385 2,392,970 2,434,115 2,444,887 2,490,883 Construction 173,207 180,975 192,816 185,202 179,156 Commercial business 375,355 378,073 372,202 370,512 368,948 Home equity 66,843 65,518 66,331 66,046 61,595 Consumer 2,053 2,847 3,643 3,647 3,994 $ 3,200,549 $ 3,265,145 $ 3,317,402 $ 3,322,139 $ 3,354,921 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (3,381 ) (3,705 ) (4,086 ) (4,498 ) (4,995 ) Allowance for credit losses (35,243 ) (34,563 ) (33,608 ) (31,914 ) (30,205 ) Total loans, net $ 3,161,925 $ 3,226,877 $ 3,279,708 $ 3,285,727 $ 3,319,721 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 350 $ 429 $ 270 $ 178 $ 178 Commercial and multi-family 27,796 12,627 8,684 3,267 - Construction 586 3,225 4,292 2,886 4,145 Commercial business 3,673 5,916 5,491 1,600 1,373 Home equity 43 44 46 - - Total: $ 32,448 $ 22,241 $ 18,783 $ 7,931 $ 5,696 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 523,816 $ 531,112 $ 536,264 $ 523,912 $ 620,509 Interest Bearing 549,239 552,295 564,912 574,577 714,420 Money Market 371,689 361,791 370,934 348,732 328,543 Sub-total: $ 1,444,744 $ 1,445,198 $ 1,472,110 $ 1,447,221 $ 1,663,472 Savings and Club 258,680 272,051 284,273 293,962 307,435 Certificates of Deposit 1,231,815 1,274,410 1,222,697 1,078,373 914,814 Total Deposits: $ 2,935,239 $ 2,991,659 $ 2,979,080 $ 2,819,556 $ 2,885,721



