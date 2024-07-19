Operating Room Management Market: $4.2B to $7.5B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Operating Room Management Market Size, Share & Trends by Type (OR Scheduling, Supply, Performance, Anesthesia, Data, Communication, Patient), Workflow (Pre, Intra & Post Operative), Component (Software, Service), End User (Hospital, ASC), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $4.2 billion in 2024 to $7.5 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 12.5%. This growth is driven by the increasing focus on cost control and efficiency in hospitals, the rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare IT solutions, and supportive government initiatives. Key factors fueling the market include the need for interoperability, the growth of ambulatory surgical centers, and the adoption of operating room management solutions in developing regions. Challenges include high software costs and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. North America currently leads the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and emphasis on digital transformation. The market is also segmented by type, with scheduling and workflow management solutions dominating, and the cloud-based delivery model emerging as the fastest-growing segment. Prominent players include Oracle, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, and others.

Oracle (Cerner Corporation): Leader in Operating Room Management

Oracle, a key player in the operating room management (ORM) market, enhanced its offerings with the acquisition of Cerner on June 8, 2022. Specializing in digital information systems for hospitals, Cerner focuses on improving patient care by optimizing workflows for medical professionals. The $28.2 billion acquisition bolsters Oracle's capabilities in ORM software and electronic health record (EHR) integration. Cerner's solutions—covering scheduling, anesthesia information, and supply management—seamlessly integrate with EHR systems, significantly enhancing hospital efficiency. Oracle offers these solutions through various models, including cloud services and on-premise deployments.

Epic Systems Corporation: Comprehensive EHR and ORM Solutions

Epic Systems Corporation stands out in the operating room management market with its comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. Known for integrating clinical and financial data across diverse healthcare settings, Epic also offers OpTime, a robust ORM solution that streamlines billing, scheduling, workflow management, and documentation in operating rooms. OpTime enhances control for healthcare workers by organizing anesthesia-related data and facilitating effective patient follow-ups. With its user-friendly interface and integration-focused approach, Epic is widely adopted by physicians across the U.S.

GE Healthcare: Innovator in Medical Technology

GE Healthcare is a global leader in medical technology, delivering tailored operating room management solutions focused on enhancing patient care. Its Centricity platform features advanced capabilities to optimize workflow, scheduling, and anesthesia information management in operating rooms. GE Healthcare also provides consulting, implementation, training, and configuration services for Centricity users, strengthening its brand recognition and customer trust. Through its commitment to personalized medical solutions, GE Healthcare remains a formidable force in the operating room management market.

Cloud-Based Solutions Lead Delivery Mode Segment in Operating Room Management Market

The operating room management market is segmented by delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based/web-based models. The cloud-based/web-based model is projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, particularly among larger healthcare institutions. These facilities favor cloud solutions for their scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to the significant upfront costs associated with on-premise models. The minimal hardware and software requirements for cloud-based systems are key factors driving their widespread adoption.

Hospitals Dominate End-User Segment in Operating Room Management Market

In terms of end users, the operating room management market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. In 2023, hospitals held the largest market share due to the complexities of surgical procedures that necessitate longer operating times and specialized equipment. Hospitals serve as key centers for complex medical conditions, attracting patients from various regions and specialties. Additionally, operating room management solutions provide the flexibility and scalability required for integrating multiple systems and devices, facilitating efficient data sharing and communication across departments.

North America Leads Regional Segment in Operating Room Management Market

The operating room management market is categorized into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure characterized by advanced technology adoption, increased spending, and strong regulatory frameworks for digital health solutions. The region's focus on enhancing operating room performance and value-based care initiatives drives healthcare providers to invest in operating room management solutions that support seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems and other clinical applications.

