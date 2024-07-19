zHealth Recognized as G2 Summer Leader 2024 in Chiropractic Software Category
zHealth Wins G2 Summer Leader 2024 Badge for Top Chiropractic SoftwareSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zHealth, the leading provider of cloud-based practice management software solutions for wellness providers, has been named a Leader in the chiropractic software category, according to the latest G2 Summer 2024 reports.
The report recognizes zHealth with leader badges in Grid® Report for Chiropractic for Summer 2024 and Momentum Grid® Report for Chiropractic for Summer 2024.
G2 assesses software companies based on customer satisfaction through user reviews and market presence encompassing market share, company size, and social impact. zHealth has thrived in these areas due to excellent user feedback and significant market presence.
“We are excited that the latest G2 reports underscore the breadth of our product capabilities and customer satisfaction,” said Sukhi Singh, CEO and founder of zHealth. “At zHealth, we prioritize customer satisfaction in all we do! We are immensely grateful for the trust our customers have shown us, which has enabled us to achieve this remarkable recognition. We look forward to strengthening our leadership in chiropractic software throughout 2024 and beyond.”
zHealth stands out as a leading all-in-one chiropractic software solution designed to streamline and automate chiropractic practices. Its features include online appointment scheduling, unlimited reminders, custom & self-service SOAP notes, billing, Google Calendar integration, patient recall messages, online review automation, and a 2-way texting solution.
“The exceptional support system and wealth of helpful guides and articles further enhance the user experience. Integration of new features to facilitate the management and navigation of the system. The whole team worked with me to modify my soap notes, the process, and the communication were smooth and they are really easy to work with. They are responsive and they care for the clients.”
– Lorenil B., Doctor of Chiropractic
About zHealth:
zHealth software is a cloud-based practice management solution purpose-built to meet the unique needs of chiropractic practices. Today, zHealth helps thousands of providers manage more efficient and profitable practices while delivering outstanding patient experiences. The zHealth technology platform helps wellness providers including chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists and Physical Therapist to manage their scheduling, patient in-take paperwork, billing, online reputation, and recall processes with an all-in-one complete and integrated package. With offices in San Francisco, San Diego, and India, zHealth’s mission is to help chiropractic practices succeed in the highly competitive healthcare market.
About G2:
G2 is the most trusted B2B software and services review platform with over 90 million users annually. It leads the industry in business software reviews, providing unbiased user insights, market analysis, and satisfaction ratings to guide businesses and professionals in their decision-making process.
