Golden Matrix Group Launches AI-Powered Online Casino Game Recommender To Enhance User Gaming Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) (“Golden Matrix” or the “Company”), a leading international developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the launch of an innovative Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) powered casino game recommender by its subsidiary, Meridianbet. The recommender is designed to optimize user engagement and enhance the gaming experience.

“This unique state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence tool is a game changer,” said Meridianbet CEO Zoran Milosevic. “We expect it to generate increased revenues, higher player values as a result of stronger loyalty and retention of players, and most importantly, by providing an enhanced overall experience for Meridianbet players.”

Personalized iGaming Powered by AI

Meridianbet’s new AI Casino Recommender feature uses advanced AI to offer personalized game recommendations to players. The recommender system considers a variety of parameters, including player behavioral patterns, previous activities, demographic data, and individual preferences while playing.

How It Works

The AI engine behind the casino recommender analyzes extensive data to identify patterns and preferences unique to each player. The recommendations are divided into two main sections:

Games You’ve Tried - Highlights games that players have already played or tried

- Highlights games that players have already played or tried Games You Might Like - Introduces players to new games that they are likely to like based on their behavioral patterns and preferences.

Ongoing Model Updates

The AI model is trained on a daily basis, ensuring that it stays up-to-date with the latest player behaviors and preferences. This continuous improvement allows the recommender to provide more accurate and engaging suggestions.

Success Metrics

Meridianbet has been evaluating the success of the AI recommender by comparing player engagement data with recommended games versus non-recommended games. Key internal metrics and statistics obtained in the first month of use and based on a defined criteria, including the number of spins and turnover generated by recommended games, show the following:

3% increase in user engagement in recommended games

increase in user engagement in recommended games 9% increase in user engagement in unseen recommended games

increase in user engagement in unseen recommended games 12% decrease in user engagement in unrecommended games



Upcoming Upgrades

Future improvements to the AI recommender will include additional parameters such as more detailed demographic details and playing patterns. These parameters are expected to improve the search functionality, making it easier for players to find games that match their interests.

Unique Competitive Advantage

Meridianbet’s AI casino recommender stands out from competitors by focusing on enhancing the user experience and improving the ergonomics of the platform. The goal is not just to create an advanced product, but one that genuinely benefits players and makes their gaming experience more enjoyable.

Strategic Fit and Market Potential

This innovative feature aligns with Golden Matrix Group’s strategy to leverage advanced technology to drive user engagement and growth. The broader Golden Matrix ecosystem offers a diverse portfolio of products including:

Meridianbet’s comprehensive sports betting and iGaming B2C and B2B services across 18 markets of Europe, Americas and Africa.

RKings, the tournament business (raffles) in the UK and Ireland.

Mexplay - iGaming B2C operator in Mexico.

GMAG - the B2B aggregator service and an iGaming network rendering white label solutions and services to over 800+ online casinos worldwide.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of Meridianbet, a well-established B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa, and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridianbet’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

