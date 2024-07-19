Former Cameco Chairman Neil McMillan Joins MAX Power As Senior Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Neil McMillan, former Chairman of the world’s largest publicly traded uranium company, has joined MAX Power as Senior Strategic Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. McMillan has enjoyed a dynamic career spanning several decades in the investment industry, mining and government.



Mr. McMillan commented: “After 16 wonderful years with Cameco, I’ve been looking for something new and unique with the potential to really impact our resource sector. I’m tremendously excited and inspired by Natural Hydrogen, a new emerging commodity right under our feet, and its potential to be a game-changer in North America’s energy sector. I’m impressed with MAX Power’s aggressiveness, the team it has assembled and its first mover leadership advantage in Natural Hydrogen in Canada and the United States. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience and a strong network of relationships covering multiple sectors to help MAX Power accelerate and execute on an already compelling game plan.”

Neil McMillan Highlights:

Chairman of the Board of Cameco from 2013 to 2018 after first joining the board in 2002

Former Board member of Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., a federal Crown agency

President and CEO of Claude Resources from 1995-2014 where he led Saskatchewan’s first gold mining company and made it profitable, contributing to its ultimate buyout by Silver Standard Resources in 2016 for $337 million

Long-time Director of Star Diamond Corp. until 2020

16 years in the financial sector, managing RBC Dominion Securities in Saskatoon

Former President of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

Saskatchewan MLA from 1975 to 1978



Mr. Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, commented: “Neil is highly regarded in Saskatchewan and elsewhere for both the person he is and all that he has accomplished in his career. His commitment to excellence, his integrity, and his resource sector and business knowledge combine to make him an impactful addition to our team as we further solidify our leadership in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector in North America.”

Natural Hydrogen Video

Learn more about Natural Hydrogen by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/953002092/d6f8574ba4

MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/960577397/1511a6d016

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

Click on the following link to view MAX Power’s updated Corporate Deck:

https://maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower-Corporate.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European- based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rav Mlait - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

