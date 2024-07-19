PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2024 Gatchalian commends business, socio-civic groups for supporting calls to ban POGOs Senator Win Gatchalian commended business and socio-civic groups for supporting calls to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country amid the discovery of irregularities and proliferation of crimes associated with the industry. These organizations that have expressed support for a ban on POGOs include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alyansa Agrikultura, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Foundation for Economic Freedom, UP School of Economics Alumni Association, Institute of Corporate Directors, and Justice Reform Initiative. "I am delighted to learn that major business groups in the country support our advocacy to ban POGOs in the country in line with the position taken by our economic managers. I hope the President will listen to the growing clamor and make the appropriate decision," Gatchalian said. In supporting the call to ban POGOs, the groups pointed out that allowing POGOs to continue operating in the country could hinder economic growth and discourage investors. They added that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the government should create credible alternative employment opportunities for those who will be affected by the closures of POGO companies. "Kagaya ng sinasabi ng mga negosyante sa bansa, hindi natin kailangan ang mga POGO na manatili sa bansa kung gusto natin na mas maging mabilis ang paglago ng ating ekonomiya at mas mapayapa ang ating mga komunidad," he ended. Gatchalian pinuri ang business, socio-civic groups sa pagsuporta sa panawagang ipagbawal na ang mga POGO sa bansa Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga business at socio-civic group sa pagsuporta sa panawagan na ipagbawal na ang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o POGO sa bansa sa gitna ng mga natuklasang iregularidad at paglaganap ng mga krimen na nauugnay sa industriya. Ang mga organisasyong ito na nagpahayag ng suporta para sa pagbabawal sa mga POGO ay kinabibilangan ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alyansa Agrikultura, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Foundation for Economic Freedom, UP School of Economics Alumni Association, Institute of Corporate Directors, at Justice Reform Initiative. "Ikinagagalak kong malaman na ang mga malalaking business groups ay sumusuporta sa ating adbokasiya na ipagbawal na ang mga POGO sa bansa alinsunod sa posisyon ng ating economic managers. Sana ay pakinggan ng Pangulo ang lumalakas na panawagan at gumawa ng nararapat na desisyon," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sa pagsuporta sa panawagan na ipagbawal ang mga POGO, ipinunto ng mga grupo na ang pagpapahintulot sa mga ito ay hadlang sa paglago ng ekonomiya at mababawasan pa ang investor confidence. Sinabi pa nila na ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at ang gobyerno ay dapat lumikha ng mga alternatibong oportunidad sa trabaho para sa mga maaapektuhan ng pagsasara ng mga kumpanya ng POGO. "Kagaya ng sinasabi ng mga negosyante sa bansa, hindi natin kailangan ang mga POGO na manatili sa bansa kung gusto natin na maging mabilis ang paglago ng ating ekonomiya at mas mapayapa ang ating mga komunidad," dagdag niya.