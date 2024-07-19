Submit Release
Perella Weinberg to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on August 2, 2024

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Friday, August 2, 2024, before the market opens.

Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call and webcast to review Perella Weinberg’s results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

  • Domestic: (800) 579-2543
  • International: (785) 424-1789
  • Conference ID: PWPQ224

Replay
A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through August 9, 2024. To access the replay, dial (800) 695-2185 (Domestic) or (402) 530-9028 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

About Perella Weinberg
Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

Contacts
For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com
For Perella Weinberg Media: media@pwpartners.com


