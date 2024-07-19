Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LATHAM, N.Y., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 78,740,157 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.54 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about July 22, 2024, subject to market and other customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Plug Power has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11,811,023 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The gross proceeds to Plug Power from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by Plug Power, are expected to be approximately $200 million. Plug Power intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer & Co., Roth Capital Partners, BTIG and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers for the offering. The securities described are being offered by Plug Power pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC for more information about Plug Power and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained from Morgan Stanley at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of Plug Power’s common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such shares, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug Power built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug Power delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and the timing of the closing of the offering, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Plug Power’s control. Plug Power’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks related to the offering of the shares and uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Plug Power’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as other filings and reports that are filed by Plug Power from time to time with the SEC. Plug Power anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change and you should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and not place undue reliance on such statements. Plug Power undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Plug Power’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

Fatimah Nouilati

Allison

plugPR@allisonpr.com