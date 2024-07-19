Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur Shares His Life and Business Strategies in Latest Book, ‘Real People Real Recovery: Overcoming Addiction in Modern America’

New Hampshire, United States – Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur, a leader in the industries of professional coaching, venture capital, and real estate, is happy to announce his latest book, “Real People Real Recovery: Overcoming Addiction in Modern America” that shares his business strategies through coaching entrepreneurs in business and life to help show the success of determination and committing to recovery.

Providing valuable insight from recovery specialists and designed to help individuals determine the right treatment center suited to their unique needs and budget, Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur’s book, “Real People Real Recovery: Overcoming Addiction in Modern America,” explains the difference between recovery and sobriety and what leads to success in treatment. The book is co-written with Piers Kaniuka, a Director-Spiritual Life at Granite Recovery Centers. He has worked in the field of addiction for over 20 years and is an expert in how to best use holistic practices in the treatment of addiction.

“The opioid epidemic is laying waste to America. Overdose deaths have decimated a generation and lowered overall life expectancy. Between the greed of Big Pharma, the war on drugs, and ineffectual treatment, addicts and their families face an uphill battle in getting the help they need. But there is a way out! Noted recovery professionals Eric Spofford and Piers Kaniuka are providing some much-needed hope,” said a spokesperson for Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur.

From offering a key analysis of the opioid epidemic in the U.S. to explaining a model of addiction treatment, which focuses on the root causes of addiction and why meaning, purpose, and connection are essential to recovery, Eric Spofford’s book shares integral advice to assist readers achieve both in business and life.

Through discussing the societal factors that are exacerbating and perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. and providing a unique blueprint for recovery that expertly combines the 12 Steps and the Dislocation Theory of addiction, Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur’s book empowers readers to take control of their lives by understanding addiction and the best ways to overcome it.

In addition to his book, Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur offers his ‘Cash Flow is King Training,’ which shares the strategies and insights that propelled his journey from addiction recovery to entrepreneurial success. This program offers a blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to replicate their achievements in real estate investing, particularly in the lucrative Section 8 housing market.

“People say cash is king, but cash flow is the REAL king,” said Eric Spofford. “This may come as a surprise, but piles of money terrify me. They terrify me solely because they erode. Given today’s rate of inflation, they’re eroding especially fast. Rivers of money (or cash flow) is what personally give me the greatest peace of mind. It’s the most secure income strategy in real estate. Thinking of cash flow as a river is the simplest way to analyze your portfolio. The river coming in MUST be larger than the river going out. That’s how you create a profitable real estate portfolio.”

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur encourages individuals seeking to learn more about his book, “Real People Real Recovery: Overcoming Addiction in Modern America,” or coaching programs to visit his website today.

About Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur is an addict turned real estate mogul and business entrepreneur. Eric Spofford now inspires addicts to turn their lives around and helps aspiring entrepreneurs by sharing his journey and providing supportive resources.

Eric Spofford is the CEO of Spofford Enterprises. He is an entrepreneur, speaker, coach, recovered drug addict, and student of the game. At 23, inspired by his own struggles with addiction, Eric founded and operated one of the largest addiction treatment organizations in New England, which he sold for nine figures in 2021.

