SweetWater Brewing Launches New Rowdy Peach IPA in Collaboration With Atlanta United FC

As Atlanta United’s Official Craft Beer Partner, SweetWater’s New Brew Celebrates the Rowdiest Fans in MLS

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all 17s1! SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), one of the largest craft brewers in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is teaming up with Atlanta United to release Rowdy Peach IPA, a lively and vibrant new brew that celebrates the 5-Stripes and its passionate legion of supporters.



With its fresh juicy peach aromas and 6.8% ABV, this medium body IPA will get fans in the game from tailgate parties to the final whistle. Rowdy Peach IPA pays homage to Atlanta United and the unrivaled energy of its fans, with its red and black cans and name inspired by the “We Are the A” supporter chant that echoes through the stadium during every home game.





"With its easy-drinking peach flavor, Rowdy Peach IPA is truly a beer ‘from way down south’ and a toast to the rowdiest fans in MLS, the team’s fearless players, and our community’s vibrant soccer culture,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilray Beverages. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Atlanta United and connect even deeper with our shared community here in Atlanta and across the country.”

“Atlanta United is thrilled to bring our fans Rowdy Peach IPA as part of our partnership with SweetWater Brewing," said Garth Lagerwey, President and CEO of Atlanta United. “We share SweetWater’s commitment to innovation, and this collaboration is a tribute to the passion and energy of our supporters. We're excited for them to enjoy it while cheering on the team as we enter an important stretch of the season.”

Rowdy Peach IPA is available for all Atlanta United home matches, at SweetWater’s taproom, in six-packs of twelve-ounce cans, and on draft. To find the beer in a store or on-premise location near you, please visit SweetWater's Beer Finder.

As Atlanta United’s official craft beer partner, SweetWater has elevated the gameday experience this season with tailgate activations and watch parties at its taproom, which will host the official watch party for Atlanta United’s away game against New York Red Bulls on Sept. 21, 2024. SweetWater’s taproom will also have television viewing areas for all Atlanta United matches and giveaways of limited-edition merchandise for fans of the 5-Stripes.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, one of the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale. SweetWater’s craft beers are available coast to coast. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

ABOUT Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 - 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

1 Atlanta United is a club built on grassroots and community. So much so that they retired jersey number 17 to honor the city, the supporters, and the trailblazers who drive the club and Atlanta forward. In short, “17s” refers to Atlanta United fans.