North West Provincial Legislature on Atteridgeville Bus Services

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile has raised concerns over media reports that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) pounced on the property of the Atteridgeville Bus Service and found a number of irregularities. Atteridgeville Bus Service which is a subsidiary of the Northwest Transport Investment (NTI) is a North West government entity.

Hon. Sonakile said there needs to be closer scrutiny to the business rescue process (BRP) that the entity has been undergoing for over a year now. “While the Companies Act gives only the court the power to oversee the BRP process, it simply can not override section 115 of the Constitution, which gives the Legislature the power to can summon anyone to account to it.

“The Committee has requested the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management to provide a status quo report of NTI and a detailed narrative of what has been transpiring at the entity.

Following pleas to the Committee by employees of the entity over their unpaid salaries, we further requested that the report include all bailouts that have been made towards the entity and how they were utilized, including the usage of the entity's own revenue, ” said Hon. Sonakile.

He acknowledged the process that the Department is currently engaged on in trying to intervene in the entity and indicated that the Committee will study Parliaments legal opinion on how the Committee could exercise oversight over the business rescue process of SOE's.

“Immediately after the budget votes, we will undertake a visit to the offices of the entity to do physical inspections, check operations and have a full understanding of what is transpiring in the entity,” said Hon. Sonakile.

