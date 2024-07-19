Empowerment Strategist and Life Coach Bonnie Wirth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LLOYDMINSTER, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you wish to thrive not just survive in all your relationships? We all do! Relationships can be convoluted and complicated but how often do we ever stop to think that WE actually play a key role in whether or not they are strong and healthy? When other people hurt us, we may become disconnected, numb ourselves, and go into protection mode. But if we close ourselves off from feeling anything again and believe we are no longer worthy of love, we will never be able to make meaningful connections again and will miss out on living our most fulfilling lives.

Close Up Radio welcomes back highly regarded Empowerment Strategist, Emotional Resilience Expert, and Mentor Bonnie Wirth, in this must listen to three-part series, where she will share interesting insights on relationships. She will discuss the importance of giving and receiving equally in relationships, self-love, and how to handle conflicts in a healthy way.

Whether it’s marriage, friendship, family, or any other personal connections, these relationships can bring us challenges and heartache if we don’t have a positive experience. But rather than trying to heal from our wounds, we may resort to blaming other people for being cruel and betraying us.

Bonnie affirms that love comes with honoring ourselves and allowing ourselves to be vulnerable to all our feelings and emotions. In fact, part of the human experience is getting hurt, healing, and loving again. That’s the only way we grow and evolve. After all, we are all worthy of healthy, loving relationships.

Moreover, Bonnie emphasizes, It’s critical to take time to figure out what went wrong when our relationships don’t work out, rather than going into our next relationship expecting our new partner to “fix” things. We should ask ourselves, are we cognizant of how we showed up in the relationship as well? Instead of blaming others for making us feel unwanted or unloved, we need to look inward. That way we can learn from the past and accept the ups and downs of life with gratitude, resiliency, and an open heart.

And it may sound cliché but loving ourselves genuinely, truthfully, compassionately, helps us soar in any relationship. Only when we possess self-love will we be able to open up and accept love from others, once we’ve healed from the pain.

One way to do that, says Bonnie, is to really “look” at the person in front of us who we hope to build a bond with, and realize he or she deserves kindness, understanding, and empathy as well. See them through eyes of love!

Bonnie emphasizes, it’s not necessary to agree with one another in every -day life situations, but to love and respect one another’s opinions and point of view. Respect is fundamental for any healthy and loving relationship where we value our partner’s thoughts and boundaries. Treat one another with consideration, even when we don’t agree.

Of course, strong communication is pivotal but it isn’t just talking to one another It’s about learning to listen. That helps us to truly understand each other’s needs. So instead of trying to win an argument, we allow ourselves to be vulnerable and use a more solution-based approach.

Also be willing to apologize when we were wrong. Bonnie firmly believes honesty is the number one way to develop trust.

When we engage with one another attentively and empathetically, we are showing our loved ones how blessed we are to have them in our lives.

Bonnie advises us to not be so dependent on our smart phones which disconnects us from the people around us. Life shouldn’t be about to being tied down to our devices all the time but instead enjoy our present company. Studies have shown time and time again that the heavy use of technology can be detrimental to our health even cause social issues.

Our lives were meant be lived with purpose, love, and making sure to spread kindness and compassion to every living being on earth.

Undoubtedly, satisfying relationships will lead to longer and happier lives. They help us navigate life’s challenges so much better, so we look forward to every day with positivity and optimism. It’s up to every single one of us how much joy and fulfilment we bring to our own lives.

