TapNation Launches Athletics Rush on Tezos Blockchain Ahead of Paris Olympics
Athletics Rush, released today on July 22 alongside the Paris Olympic Games, promises an immersive mobile gaming athletic runner experience
Athletics Rush, released today on July 22 alongside the Paris Olympic Games, promises an immersive mobile gaming athletic runner experience featuring global competitions, diverse gameplay modes, and blockchain-enabled rewards for players worldwide.
The integration of Tezos blockchain for its new game, Athletics Rush, will happen in late August
TapNation, a leading mobile gaming publisher with a remarkable portfolio of over 50 games and over 1 billion downloads, is thrilled to announce it will be building on the Tezos blockchain for the launch of Athletics Rush. This highly anticipated game debuts today on July 22, just in time for the Paris Olympic Games. It leverages the powerful and innovative Tezos blockchain to deliver an enhanced and rewarding gaming experience for players worldwide.
According to recent market research, the Web3 gaming sector is projected to grow significantly, reaching a value of US$ 133,228.2 million by 2033, driven by decentralization and enhanced security. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing appeal of games that integrate blockchain technology, offering players tangible benefits and deeper interaction with in-game assets.
Athletics Rush invites players to dive into an exhilarating mobile gaming athletic runner, where they can jump, run, and throw their way through various challenges, traveling across countries and competing on global leaderboards. Key features of the game include diverse game modes to master athletic skills, opportunities to enhance abilities and collect medals, and the chance to explore different athletic villages and their unique cultures. Players can also compete globally, climb leaderboards, and win exclusive prizes, such as trips and top athletic gear.
"With Athletics Rush, our goal was to create a fun and satisfying experience seamlessly incorporating Web3 elements. By building on Tezos, we can enhance player retention and provide rewarding experiences without disrupting the core gameplay," said Philippe Lenormand, Head of Web3 at TapNation.
Tezos has become a leading blockchain in the gaming sector, known for its scalability and security. Since the launch of its gaming vertical in late 2022, Tezos has seen a significant increase in activity, including a 500% rise in monthly active users in the first quarter of 2024. This impressive growth reflects the platform’s ability to support innovative and engaging gaming experiences.
"Tezos offers a secure and sustainable blockchain platform that aligns perfectly with the vision for Athletics Rush. We’re happy to introduce blockchain technology to enhance the user experience without compromising the fun and engaging nature of the game," said Jeremy Foo, Global Head of Gaming at TZ APAC.
Athletics Rush was developed to integrate Web3 elements without being intrusive, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable user journey. The game is designed for a wide audience, including gamers who enjoy satisfying gameplay, sports enthusiasts, and anyone interested in both.
Tezos has established itself as a key player in the Web3 gaming space thanks to strategic partnerships and collaborations that support the growth of blockchain gaming. The platform’s ability to attract a growing number of active users and developers highlights its potential to drive the future of gaming.
About TapNation
TapNation is a Mobile Gaming publisher helping developers take their games to the next level.
Our international and creative team harnesses the power of new technologies to deliver successful and entertaining gaming experiences to players worldwide.
TapNation released 50+ games which generated more than 1 billion downloads! Our ambition is to lead the way in a high-growth market.
About Tezos
Tezos is an open source project and a scalable, energy efficient, public blockchain for assets and applications. It empowers builders, developers and businesses to deploy applications at low cost. One of the original Proof of Stake blockchains, the Tezos protocol is supported by a global peer-to-peer network and is valued for its long-term upgradability, open participation, and smart contract safety. As a result, Tezos is home to a thriving community of artists, scientists, developers and others who wish to create and transfer value frictionlessly in a digital-centric world.
