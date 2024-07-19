The Southern African Times Expands into Nigerian Market, Partners with Naijoinfo News
The Southern African Times, a distinguished digital newspaper headquartered in the United Kingdom, is delighted to announce its strategic expansion into the Nigerian market. This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by CEO Farai Ian Muvuti, follows the signing of a significant partnership agreement with Naijoinfo News and the Global Migration Research Institute, under the esteemed leadership of Professor Williams Ijoms.
Since its inception, The Southern African Times has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and insightful source of news and information, focusing on the Southern African region. With comprehensive coverage spanning politics, business, sports, and entertainment, the publication has earned a reputation for its rigorous journalism and commitment to truth. The foray into the Nigerian market represents a pivotal chapter in the newspaper’s growth trajectory, aimed at delivering its hallmark of high-quality journalism to a broader audience.
CEO Farai Ian Muvuti expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, remarking, "We are elated to extend The Southern African Times’ reach to the Nigerian market through our collaboration with Naijoinfo News and the Global Migration Research Institute. This endeavour is a significant milestone in our vision of evolving into a global news platform. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing accurate, unbiased, and pertinent news to our readers in Nigeria."
The partnership with Naijoinfo News, a premier Nigerian news platform, coupled with the expertise of the Global Migration Research Institute, a venerated research institution, will bolster The Southern African Times' foothold in Nigeria. This collaboration will facilitate comprehensive local news coverage, augmented by incisive analysis and insights on global issues impacting Nigeria.
The expansion will see The Southern African Times establish its Nigerian operations in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The Nigerian bureau will be helmed by a cadre of seasoned journalists and editors, ensuring that the publication’s editorial standards are maintained and enhanced.
The decision to enter the Nigerian market is underscored by compelling statistics from Statista, highlighting the dynamic and burgeoning nature of Nigeria's media sector. Revenue in Nigeria’s media market is projected to reach an impressive US$5.29 billion in 2024. Notably, the gaming sector is anticipated to be the largest market segment, with an expected volume of US$2.32 billion in the same year.
On a global scale, the United States is forecasted to generate the highest revenue in the media market, with projections reaching a staggering US$525.70 billion in 2024. Within the broader media landscape, it is estimated that 37.68% of total revenues will emanate from digital media by 2029.
These statistics underscore a significant trend: Nigeria's media market is experiencing a robust surge in digital platforms. This shift is not merely augmenting the reach and accessibility of media but is also challenging traditional outlets and reshaping the industry's landscape. The Southern African Times aims to be at the forefront of this digital revolution, leveraging its expertise to provide reliable and diverse news content to the Nigerian audience.
In its mission to serve the Nigerian market, The Southern African Times remains committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. The publication is dedicated to delivering comprehensive and reliable news coverage that caters to the diverse interests and needs of its readership. From local events to global affairs, the Nigerian edition of The Southern African Times will offer a rich tapestry of news and features, curated with the rigour and integrity that the publication is known for.
As The Southern African Times embarks on this exciting journey, it invites readers in Nigeria to stay tuned for further updates regarding the official launch. This expansion is not just a testament to the publication’s growth but also a reaffirmation of its unwavering dedication to journalistic excellence and its commitment to fostering an informed and engaged public.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
The Southern African Times
Info@southernafricantimes.com
Join us in welcoming The Southern African Times to the Nigerian market as we continue to strive for excellence in journalism and bring the world’s news closer to you.
Farai Kudhlakwazinda
Farai Kudhlakwazinda
The Southern African Times
+447823969779 ext.
email us here
