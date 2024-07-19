$2,940+ Million Europe Nonwoven Products Market | Surge in Healthcare Needs and Technological Advances Propel Growth
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Nonwoven Products Market Overview
Market Size and Growth
• Valuation: The Europe nonwoven products market was valued at $1,529 million in 2017.
• Projection: It is expected to reach $2,940 million by 2025.
• Growth Rate: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2025.
Key Drivers of Growth
1. Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs):
• Medical nonwoven products are crucial in preventing HAIs.
• These products offer better comfort and higher resistance to contamination compared to woven products.
2. Technological Advancements:
• Innovations in nonwoven production technologies are enhancing product quality and efficiency.
• Adoption of nanofiber and high-performance material technologies.
3. Public Awareness and Aging Population:
• Increased public awareness regarding the prevention of HAIs.
• Surge in the aging population requiring medical care.
4. Government Regulations and Healthcare Investments:
• Favorable regulations promoting health and hygiene.
• Rise in demand for advanced healthcare facilities and increased disposable income.
5. COVID-19 Impact:
• The pandemic has boosted demand for nonwoven products.
• Manufacturers are expanding production capacities to meet the surge in healthcare needs.
Market Segmentation
By Product
• Major Segments: Gown, drapes, sets, scrub suit, coverall, mask, cap, shoe cover, others.
• Top Segment: The sets segment is the largest revenue contributor due to customized sets for various surgeries.
• Fastest Growing: The scrub suit segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by increased awareness about HAIs and government initiatives.
By End User
• Segments: Medical and open.
• Top Segment: The medical segment is the largest shareholder, attributed to the preference for advanced healthcare facilities and a high number of surgical procedures.
Country Analysis
• The market is analyzed across multiple countries including:
• Western Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg.
• Central and Eastern Europe: Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria.
• Others: Russia, Denmark, Turkey.
Key Market Players
• Major Companies:
• 3M Company
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Cardinal Health
• Freudenberg & Co. KG
• Hartmann Group
• Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• Zarys International Group
Future Opportunities
• Technological Innovations: Advancements in nanotechnology for nonwoven disposables.
• Educational Initiatives: Increased efforts by private and public organizations to raise awareness about the benefits of medical nonwoven products.
Challenges
• Threat of Substitutes: The presence of woven products as alternatives.
• Popularity of Less-Invasive Surgeries: This trend may limit the demand for certain nonwoven products.
