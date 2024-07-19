$2,940+ Million Europe Nonwoven Products Market | Surge in Healthcare Needs and Technological Advances Propel Growth in

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Nonwoven Products Market Overview

Market Size and Growth

• Valuation: The Europe nonwoven products market was valued at $1,529 million in 2017.

• Projection: It is expected to reach $2,940 million by 2025.

• Growth Rate: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2025.

Key Drivers of Growth

1. Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs):

• Medical nonwoven products are crucial in preventing HAIs.

• These products offer better comfort and higher resistance to contamination compared to woven products.

2. Technological Advancements:

• Innovations in nonwoven production technologies are enhancing product quality and efficiency.

• Adoption of nanofiber and high-performance material technologies.

3. Public Awareness and Aging Population:

• Increased public awareness regarding the prevention of HAIs.

• Surge in the aging population requiring medical care.

4. Government Regulations and Healthcare Investments:

• Favorable regulations promoting health and hygiene.

• Rise in demand for advanced healthcare facilities and increased disposable income.

5. COVID-19 Impact:

• The pandemic has boosted demand for nonwoven products.

• Manufacturers are expanding production capacities to meet the surge in healthcare needs.

Market Segmentation

By Product

• Major Segments: Gown, drapes, sets, scrub suit, coverall, mask, cap, shoe cover, others.

• Top Segment: The sets segment is the largest revenue contributor due to customized sets for various surgeries.

• Fastest Growing: The scrub suit segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by increased awareness about HAIs and government initiatives.

By End User

• Segments: Medical and open.

• Top Segment: The medical segment is the largest shareholder, attributed to the preference for advanced healthcare facilities and a high number of surgical procedures.

Country Analysis

• The market is analyzed across multiple countries including:

• Western Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg.

• Central and Eastern Europe: Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria.

• Others: Russia, Denmark, Turkey.

Key Market Players

• Major Companies:

• 3M Company

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health

• Freudenberg & Co. KG

• Hartmann Group

• Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Zarys International Group

Future Opportunities

• Technological Innovations: Advancements in nanotechnology for nonwoven disposables.

• Educational Initiatives: Increased efforts by private and public organizations to raise awareness about the benefits of medical nonwoven products.

Challenges

• Threat of Substitutes: The presence of woven products as alternatives.

• Popularity of Less-Invasive Surgeries: This trend may limit the demand for certain nonwoven products.

