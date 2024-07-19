Submit Release
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $7.8 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter and $15.5 million (GAAP basis), or $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included loan recoveries of $8.7 million and a $1.6 million benefit from legal fees waived or collected related to the settlement of the ANI loan lawsuit (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release). Net income for the second quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.40% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.99%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 of $1.35, compared to $1.36 in the prior quarter and $2.69 (GAAP basis), or $1.43(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.8% from March 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 15.3% year over year
  • Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the prior quarter and a net reversal of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.34% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2024
  • Credit trends remained positive with total criticized and classified loans at $16.9 million, or 0.85% of total loans, down from the prior quarter of $27.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans
  • Total deposits were $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million or 5.1% from March 31, 2024. Total deposits increased 17.8% year over year.  Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $5.0 million as a result of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $136.6 million or 8.5% from March 31, 2024
  • Net interest margin was 4.48% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 4.31% for the prior quarter and 4.73% for the second quarter of 2023
  • Total cost of funding sources was 2.78% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase from 2.70% in the prior quarter and 1.82% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Tangible book value per share was $34.65 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.10 since March 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 3.3% quarter-over-quarter and 20.2% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $7.8 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.36, in the prior quarter, and $15.5 million (GAAP basis), or $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted), and $2.69 (GAAP basis), or $1.43(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We experienced continued strong loan and deposit growth in the second quarter fueled by continued expansion of Relationships and the acquisition of new Clients. Growth came from all geographies of the bank and business lines. We also saw continued traction for our Legal Services and Cross Border verticals as well. The Team continues to bring discipline to our lending which has yielded expanded loan rates and solid Net Interest Income growth.”

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share is provided on page 13

Sowers added, “We were very pleased to be recognized in the American Banker as one of the top performing banks in the country in our asset class. This recognition reinforces that through an outstanding, hard working and dedicated Team, you create satisfied Clients and Shareholders.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.0 million or 8.6% from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 4.4% growth in interest-earning assets and a 24 basis point increase in asset yields as interest income increased by $2.9 million. Interest income in the second quarter of 2024 included $0.6 million from nonaccrual interest on a loan that was paid off during the quarter, contributing 11 basis points to asset yields. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.0 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 7.5% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities and a 1 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 4.48%, compared to 4.31% for the prior quarter and 4.73% in the second quarter of 2023. The 17 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher yields on loans, which included 11 basis points from nonaccrual interest on a loan that was paid off during the quarter, partially offset by a higher cost on total deposits. The yield on earning assets was 7.02% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.78% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.77% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.67% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.61% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.28% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.14% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.61% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 2.66% at March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter and a net reversal of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $72.7 million increase in loans HFI and higher reserve rates on commercial real estate loans due to CECL model updates. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $8.0 million with a 12.16% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $661 thousand, compared with $8.9 million with a 10.84% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $681 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 49.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 52.84% in the prior quarter and 37.04% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income described above, while the increase in noninterest expense was relatively modest.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.29 billion, an increase of $97.9 million since March 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable, cash balances and investment securities. Total cash and due from banks was $158.4 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million or 11.9%, since March 31, 2024, primarily due to funds that were deposited at the end of the quarter and deployed in the following month. Loans HFI totaled $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.8% since March 31, 2024.  Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $121.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.7 million or 6.7% since March 31, 2024, as a result of new securities purchased. As of June 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $13.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.4 million (pre-tax) as of March 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.7 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million since March 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $136.6 million, which was driven by a $95.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $40.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Deposit mix has continued to shift while short-term interest rates remain higher. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 32.0% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.7 billion or 181.5% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $271 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $26.6 million or 1.34% of loans HFI, compared to $24.7 million or 1.29% as of March 31, 2024. The increase in the coverage ratio from March 31, 2024 primarily reflects updates to the third-party national dataset of historical loss rates used in the commercial real estate lifetime loss rate model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.11% of total assets as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.21% as of March 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $10.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of eight loans as of June 30, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $7.6 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 43.4%. The remaining loan was a $2.5 million nonaccrual commercial and industrial loan with a specific reserve of $1.5 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  June 30, 2024 (2) March 31, 2024
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 10.00% 10.08%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.23% 11.19%
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.48% 12.44%

(2)   June 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Jun 30, 2023  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 13,545     $ 13,136     $ 23,273  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     12,502       34,790       27,566  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank     132,330       93,575       85,020  
Total cash and due from banks     158,377       141,501       135,859  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     4,097       4,032       7,661  
Investment debt securities available for sale     121,725       114,067       94,574  
Loans held for sale     -       383       1,982  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts     1,979,720       1,906,992       1,717,705  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,591 )     (24,693 )     (22,588 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     1,953,129       1,882,299       1,695,117  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     9,586       8,915       8,915  
Right of use asset     4,719       2,765       2,525  
Premises and equipment, net     2,207       1,804       1,539  
Servicing assets, net     2,164       2,203       2,875  
Accrued interest receivable     7,906       7,931       6,118  
Other assets     21,774       21,877       19,572  
Total assets   $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 1,976,737  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing   $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 657,980  
Interest bearing     1,444,671       1,388,381       1,041,192  
Total deposits     2,001,726       1,904,675       1,699,172  
FHLB borrowings     48,000       53,000       66,000  
Other borrowings     17,965       17,963       17,958  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     16,551       18,107       26,396  
Total liabilities     2,084,242       1,993,745       1,809,526  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock     74,636       74,105       73,379  
Additional paid-in capital     3,717       4,108       3,405  
Retained earnings     132,179       124,464       100,281  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net     (9,090 )     (8,645 )     (9,854 )
Total shareholders' equity     201,442       194,032       167,211  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 1,976,737  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the three months ended     Year to Date  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Jun 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2023  
Interest Income                              
Loans   $ 35,538     $ 33,006     $ 28,270     $ 68,544     $ 54,498  
Investment securities     1,090       979       560       2,069       1,140  
Deposits in other financial institutions     2,034       1,799       1,933       3,833       3,083  
Total interest income     38,662       35,784       30,763       74,446       58,721  
                               
Interest Expense                              
Deposits     13,040       12,130       6,581       25,170       11,505  
Borrowings     952       886       1,474       1,838       2,340  
Total interest expense     13,992       13,016       8,055       27,008       13,845  
                               
Net interest income     24,670       22,768       22,708       47,438       44,876  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     2,136       233       (7,149 )     2,369       (7,076 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     22,534       22,535       29,857       45,069       51,952  
                               
Noninterest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     430       388       310       818       658  
Net gain on sale of loans     661       681       171       1,342       645  
Other noninterest income     447       357       573       804       1,216  
Total noninterest income     1,538       1,426       1,054       2,964       2,519  
                               
Noninterest expense:                              
Compensation and employee benefits     8,836       8,861       7,189       17,697       15,219  
Occupancy and equipment     822       770       795       1,592       1,601  
Data processing     1,183       1,058       878       2,241       1,822  
Professional services     424       488       (836 )     912       (398 )
Other expenses     1,697       1,606       776       3,303       2,115  
Total noninterest expense     12,962       12,783       8,802       25,745       20,359  
Income before provision for income taxes     11,110       11,178       22,109       22,288       34,112  
Provision for income taxes     3,283       3,294       6,575       6,577       9,604  
Net income   $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 15,534     $ 15,711     $ 24,508  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 7,761     $ 7,832     $ 15,407     $ 15,595     $ 24,345  
                               
Earnings per share                              
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.36     $ 1.38     $ 2.72     $ 2.74     $ 4.32  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.35     $ 1.36     $ 2.69     $ 2.71     $ 4.25  
                               
Average shares outstanding     5,702,938       5,679,843       5,654,435       5,688,135       5,631,442  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,762,616       5,754,937       5,726,522       5,755,250       5,722,645  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    For the three months ended  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Jun 30, 2023  
    Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets                                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 152,563     $ 2,034       5.36 %   $ 135,511     $ 1,799       5.34 %   $ 140,939     $ 1,933       5.50 %
Investment securities     123,876       1,090       3.52 %     119,690       979       3.27 %     110,332       560       2.03 %
Loans, including LHFS     1,939,746       35,538       7.37 %     1,868,308       33,006       7.11 %     1,675,790       28,270       6.77 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,216,185       38,662       7.02 %     2,123,509       35,784       6.78 %     1,927,061       30,763       6.40 %
Noninterest-earning assets     25,675                   25,469                   32,741              
Total Assets   $ 2,241,860                 $ 2,148,978                 $ 1,959,802              
                                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                      
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     130,361       463       1.43 %     109,838       441       1.61 %     99,334       364       1.47 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     845,856       7,354       3.50 %     765,770       6,421       3.37 %     645,219       3,570       2.22 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     164,714       1,690       4.13 %     155,703       1,583       4.09 %     101,241       719       2.85 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,140,931       9,507       3.35 %     1,031,311       8,445       3.29 %     845,794       4,653       2.21 %
Total brokered deposits     284,290       3,533       5.00 %     287,885       3,685       5.15 %     155,577       1,928       4.97 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,425,221       13,040       3.68 %     1,319,196       12,130       3.70 %     1,001,371       6,581       2.64 %
                                                       
FHLB advances     47,373       581       4.93 %     49,935       614       4.95 %     96,626       1,202       4.99 %
Other borrowings     17,966       371       8.31 %     17,962       272       6.09 %     17,971       272       6.07 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,490,560       13,992       3.78 %     1,387,093       13,016       3.77 %     1,115,968       8,055       2.90 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     535,878                   553,541                   655,169              
Total Funding Sources     2,026,438       13,992       2.78 %     1,940,634       13,016       2.70 %     1,771,137       8,055       1.82 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     16,334                   18,018                   26,492              
Shareholders' equity     199,088                   190,326                   162,173              
                                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 2,241,860                 $ 2,148,978                 $ 1,959,802              
                                                       
Net interest income/spread         $ 24,670       4.24 %         $ 22,768       4.08 %         $ 22,708       4.58 %
Net interest margin                 4.48 %                 4.31 %                 4.73 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    Year to Date  
    Jun 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2023  
    Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 144,037     $ 3,833       5.35 %   $ 132,124     $ 3,083       4.71 %
Investment securities     121,783       2,069       3.40 %     111,506       1,140       2.06 %
Loans     1,904,028       68,544       7.24 %     1,636,730       54,498       6.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,169,848       74,446       6.90 %     1,880,360       58,721       6.30 %
Noninterest-earning assets     25,571                   28,819              
Total Assets   $ 2,195,419                 $ 1,909,179              
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     120,100       904       1.51 %     99,983       707       1.43 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     805,813       13,775       3.44 %     632,340       5,948       1.90 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     160,208       3,273       4.11 %     92,187       1,175       2.57 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,086,121       17,952       3.32 %     824,510       7,830       1.92 %
Total brokered deposits     286,088       7,218       5.07 %     153,794       3,675       4.82 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,372,209       25,170       3.69 %     978,304       11,505       2.37 %
                                     
FHLB advances     48,653       1,195       4.94 %     72,801       1,796       4.97 %
Other borrowings     17,964       643       7.20 %     17,974       544       6.10 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,438,826       27,008       3.77 %     1,069,079       13,845       2.61 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     544,709                   662,442              
Total Funding Sources     1,983,535       27,008       2.74 %     1,731,521       13,845       1.61 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     17,176                   23,140              
Shareholders' equity     194,708                   154,518              
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 2,195,419                 $ 1,909,179              
                                     
Net interest income/spread         $ 47,438       4.16 %         $ 44,876       4.69 %
Net interest margin                 4.40 %                 4.81 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Assets                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 158,377     $ 141,501     $ 178,100     $ 198,328     $ 135,859  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     4,097       4,032       4,000       1,500       7,661  
Investment securities     121,725       114,067       102,499       86,648       94,574  
Loans held for sale     -       383       1,233       4,071       1,982  
Total loans held-for-investment     1,979,720       1,906,992       1,847,161       1,764,846       1,717,705  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,591 )     (24,693 )     (24,476 )     (23,789 )     (22,588 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     1,953,129       1,882,299       1,822,685       1,741,057       1,695,117  
Right of use asset     4,719       2,765       3,096       2,827       2,525  
Premises and equipment, net     2,207       1,804       1,700       1,447       1,539  
Other assets and interest receivable     41,430       40,926       39,155       38,341       37,480  
Total assets   $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Liabilities                              
Noninterest Bearing   $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 572,755     $ 595,023     $ 657,980  
Interest Bearing     1,444,671       1,388,381       1,302,615       1,174,664       1,041,192  
Total Deposits     2,001,726       1,904,675       1,875,370       1,769,687       1,699,172  
Borrowings     65,965       70,963       74,961       99,959       83,958  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     16,551       18,107       16,354       29,894       26,396  
Total liabilities     2,084,242       1,993,745       1,966,685       1,899,540       1,809,526  
Shareholders' equity                              
Common stock     74,636       74,105       74,003       73,416       73,379  
Additional paid-in capital     3,717       4,108       3,679       3,584       3,405  
Retained earnings     132,179       124,464       116,604       108,757       100,281  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (9,090 )     (8,645 )     (8,503 )     (11,078 )     (9,854 )
Total shareholders' equity     201,442       194,032       185,783       174,679       167,211  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737  
                               
Book value per common share   $ 35.03     $ 33.94     $ 32.48     $ 30.63     $ 29.32  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 34.65     $ 33.55     $ 32.08     $ 30.20     $ 28.82  
Shares outstanding     5,751,143       5,717,519       5,719,115       5,703,350       5,702,637  

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the three months ended  
  Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Interest income $ 38,662     $ 35,784     $ 34,063     $ 32,878     $ 30,763  
Interest expense   13,992       13,016       11,875       9,623       8,055  
Net interest income   24,670       22,768       22,188       23,255       22,708  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   2,136       233       459       471       (7,149 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   22,534       22,535       21,729       22,784       29,857  
                             
Service charges on deposit accounts   430       388       373       313       310  
Net gain on sale of loans   661       681       436       466       171  
Other noninterest income   447       357       435       380       573  
Total noninterest income   1,538       1,426       1,244       1,159       1,054  
                             
Compensation and employee benefits   8,836       8,861       7,942       7,512       7,189  
Occupancy and equipment   822       770       790       781       795  
Data processing   1,183       1,058       1,001       1,064       878  
Professional services   424       488       410       564       (836 )
Other expenses   1,697       1,606       1,625       1,922       776  
Total noninterest expense   12,962       12,783       11,768       11,843       8,802  
                             
Income before provision for income taxes   11,110       11,178       11,205       12,100       22,109  
Income taxes   3,283       3,294       3,346       3,611       6,575  
Net income $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859     $ 8,489     $ 15,534  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,761     $ 7,832     $ 7,800     $ 8,422     $ 15,407  
                             
Earnings per share                            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.36     $ 1.38     $ 1.38     $ 1.49     $ 2.72  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35     $ 1.36     $ 1.36     $ 1.47     $ 2.69  
                             
Average shares outstanding   5,702,938       5,679,843       5,664,028       5,658,340       5,654,435  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,762,616       5,754,937       5,723,735       5,709,994       5,726,522  


  Performance Ratios  
  Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
ROAA   1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %     1.68 %     3.18 %
ROAE   15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %     19.43 %     38.42 %
ROATCE (1)   15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %     19.74 %     39.14 %
Net interest margin   4.48 %     4.31 %     4.33 %     4.67 %     4.73 %
Net interest spread   4.24 %     4.08 %     4.11 %     4.48 %     4.58 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %     48.51 %     37.04 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.32 %     2.39 %     2.26 %     2.34 %     1.80 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

    Selected Quarterly Average Balances  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Total assets   $ 2,241,860     $ 2,148,978     $ 2,062,486     $ 2,005,197     $ 1,959,802  
Earning assets   $ 2,216,185     $ 2,123,509     $ 2,034,556     $ 1,977,009     $ 1,927,061  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   $ 1,939,746     $ 1,868,308     $ 1,788,572     $ 1,745,113     $ 1,675,790  
Total deposits   $ 1,961,099     $ 1,872,737     $ 1,788,659     $ 1,698,892     $ 1,656,540  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 199,088     $ 190,326     $ 180,287     $ 173,347     $ 162,173  


    Loan Balances by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):                              
Investor owned   $ 566,314     $ 573,587     $ 583,069     $ 541,088     $ 527,819  
Owner occupied     216,876       216,123       202,106       185,296       177,177  
Multifamily     177,390       175,629       168,324       159,700       158,082  
Secured by single family     181,744       157,092       146,370       153,132       148,464  
Land and construction     58,109       35,975       33,655       30,253       32,519  
SBA secured by real estate     388,271       385,416       349,676       343,576       329,403  
Total CRE     1,588,704       1,543,822       1,483,200       1,413,045       1,373,464  
Commercial business:                              
Commercial and industrial     378,161       352,417       350,879       337,815       332,394  
SBA non-real estate secured     10,758       8,657       9,807       11,081       9,121  
Total commercial business     388,919       361,074       360,686       348,896       341,515  
Consumer     2,097       2,096       3,275       2,905       2,726  
Total loans held for investment   $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992     $ 1,847,161     $ 1,764,846     $ 1,717,705  


    Deposits by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Noninterest-bearing DDA   $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 572,755     $ 595,023     $ 657,980  
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered     156,253       117,129       121,829       108,508       101,064  
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     861,508       812,841       742,617       696,499       670,195  
Time deposits, excluding brokered     168,664       160,605       147,583       122,622       105,757  
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,743,480       1,606,869       1,584,784       1,522,652       1,534,996  
Total brokered deposits     258,246       297,806       290,586       247,035       164,176  
Total deposits   $ 2,001,726     $ 1,904,675     $ 1,875,370     $ 1,769,687     $ 1,699,172  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

    Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Allowance for loan losses:                              
Beginning balance   $ 24,693     $ 24,476     $ 23,789     $ 22,588     $ 21,135  
Provision for loan losses     1,994       251       687       1,194       (7,149 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (96 )     (34 )     -       7       8,602  
Ending balance     26,591       24,693       24,476       23,789       22,588  
Reserve for unfunded commitments     1,865       1,723       1,741       1,969       2,172  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 28,456     $ 26,416     $ 26,217     $ 25,758     $ 24,760  


    Asset Quality  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Total loans held-for-investment   $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992     $ 1,847,161     $ 1,764,846     $ 1,717,705  
Allowance for loan losses   $ (26,591 )   $ (24,693 )   $ (24,476 )   $ (23,789 )   $ (22,588 )
30-89 day past due loans   $ -     $ -     $ 1,470     $ 2,500     $ -  
90+ day past due loans   $ 2,500     $ 3,530     $ 3,874     $ 1,374     $ 3,701  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,500     $ 4,656     $ 5,053     $ 5,105     $ 3,354  
NPAs / Assets     0.11 %     0.21 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.17 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO     0.13 %     0.24 %     0.27 %     0.29 %     0.20 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 96     $ 34     $ -     $ (7 )   $ (8,602 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     (2.05 )%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI     1.34 %     1.29 %     1.33 %     1.35 %     1.32 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     1,063.64 %     530.35 %     484.39 %     465.99 %     673.46 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for:  adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                               
    For the three months ended  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes                              
Income before provision for income taxes   $ 11,110     $ 11,178     $ 11,205     $ 12,100     $ 22,109  
ANI recovery (1)     -       -       -       -       (7,708 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)     -       -       -       -       (1,635 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)     -       -       -       -       (986 )
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)   $ 11,110     $ 11,178     $ 11,205     $ 12,100     $ 11,780  
                               
Adjusted net income                              
Net income   $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859     $ 8,489     $ 15,534  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       -       -       -       (5,430 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       -       -       -       (1,152 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan  acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       -       -       -       (694 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859     $ 8,489     $ 8,258  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")                              
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.35     $ 1.36     $ 1.36     $ 1.47     $ 2.69  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       -       -       -       (0.94 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       -       -       -       (0.20 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       -       -       -       (0.12 )
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 1.35     $ 1.36     $ 1.36     $ 1.47     $ 1.43  
                               
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,762,616       5,754,937       5,723,735       5,709,994       5,726,522  

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank.  In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013.   Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for:  adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
             
    Year to Date  
    Jun 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2023  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes            
Income before provision for income taxes   $ 22,288     $ 34,112  
ANI recovery (1)     -       (7,708 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)     -       (1,635 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)     -       (986 )
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)   $ 22,288     $ 23,783  
             
Adjusted net income            
Net income   $ 15,711     $ 24,508  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       (5,430 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       (1,152 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan  acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       (694 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 15,711     $ 17,232  
             
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")            
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.71     $ 4.25  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       (0.94 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       (0.20 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       (0.12 )
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 2.71     $ 2.99  
             
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,755,250       5,722,645  

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank.  In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013.   Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                               
    For the three months ended  
    Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023  
Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense   $ 12,962     $ 12,783     $ 11,768     $ 11,843     $ 8,802  
Net interest income     24,670       22,768       22,188       23,255       22,708  
Noninterest income     1,538       1,426       1,244       1,159       1,054  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     26,208       24,194       23,432       24,414       23,762  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %     48.51 %     37.04 %
                               
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense   $ 12,962     $ 12,783     $ 11,768     $ 11,843     $ 8,802  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation     -       -       -       -       1,635  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)     12,962       12,783       11,768       11,843       10,437  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     26,208       24,194       23,432       24,414       23,762  
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination     -       -       -       -       (84 )
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)     26,208       24,194       23,432       24,414       23,678  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %     48.51 %     44.08 %
                               
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                              
Net interest income   $ 24,670     $ 22,768     $ 22,188     $ 23,255     $ 22,708  
Noninterest income     1,538       1,426       1,244       1,159       1,054  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     26,208       24,194       23,432       24,414       23,762  
Less: Noninterest expense     12,962       12,783       11,768       11,843       8,802  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 13,246     $ 11,411     $ 11,664     $ 12,571     $ 14,960  
                               
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                              
Net income   $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859     $ 8,489     $ 15,534  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)     7,827       7,884       7,859       8,489       8,258  
Average assets     2,241,860       2,148,978       2,062,486       2,005,197       1,959,802  
Average shareholders' equity     199,088       190,326       180,287       173,347       162,173  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,163       2,208       2,451       2,709       2,975  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     196,925       188,118       177,836       170,638       159,198  
                               
Return on average assets     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %     1.68 %     3.18 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %     1.68 %     1.69 %
Return on average equity     15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %     19.43 %     38.42 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)     15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %     19.43 %     20.42 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %     19.74 %     39.14 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %     19.74 %     20.81 %
                               
Tangible book value per share                              
Total equity     201,442       194,032       185,783       174,679       167,211  
Less: Total intangible assets     2,164       2,203       2,318       2,449       2,875  
Total tangible equity     199,278       191,829       183,465       172,230       164,336  
Shares outstanding     5,751,143       5,717,519       5,719,115       5,703,350       5,702,637  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 34.65     $ 33.55     $ 32.08     $ 30.20     $ 28.82  

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
             
    Year to Date  
    Jun 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2023  
Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense   $ 25,745     $ 20,359  
Net interest income     47,438       44,876  
Noninterest income     2,964       2,519  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     50,402       47,395  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     51.08 %     42.96 %
             
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense   $ 25,745     $ 20,359  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation     -       1,635  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)     25,745       21,994  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     50,402       47,395  
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination     -       (84 )
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)     50,402       47,311  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     51.08 %     46.49 %
             
Pretax pre-provision net revenue            
Net interest income   $ 47,438     $ 44,876  
Noninterest income     2,964       2,519  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     50,402       47,395  
Less: Noninterest expense     25,745       20,359  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 24,657     $ 27,036  
             
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity            
Net income   $ 15,711     $ 24,508  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)     15,711       17,232  
Average assets     2,195,419       1,909,179  
Average shareholders' equity     194,708       154,518  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,185       2,973  
Average tangible common equity     192,523       151,545  
             
Return on average assets     1.44 %     2.59 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)     1.44 %     1.82 %
Return on average equity     16.23 %     31.98 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)     16.23 %     22.49 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     16.41 %     32.61 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     16.41 %     22.93 %

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 14.


