Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



Net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $7.8 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter and $15.5 million (GAAP basis), or $8.3 million (1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included loan recoveries of $8.7 million and a $1.6 million benefit from legal fees waived or collected related to the settlement of the ANI loan lawsuit (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release). Net income for the second quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.40% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.99%

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 of $1.35, compared to $1.36 in the prior quarter and $2.69 (GAAP basis), or $1.43 (1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023

(as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023 Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.8% from March 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 15.3% year over year

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the prior quarter and a net reversal of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.34% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2024

Credit trends remained positive with total criticized and classified loans at $16.9 million, or 0.85% of total loans, down from the prior quarter of $27.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans

Total deposits were $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million or 5.1% from March 31, 2024. Total deposits increased 17.8% year over year. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $5.0 million as a result of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $136.6 million or 8.5% from March 31, 2024

Net interest margin was 4.48% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 4.31% for the prior quarter and 4.73% for the second quarter of 2023

Total cost of funding sources was 2.78% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase from 2.70% in the prior quarter and 1.82% in the second quarter of 2023

Tangible book value per share was $34.65 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.10 since March 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 3.3% quarter-over-quarter and 20.2% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $7.8 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.36, in the prior quarter, and $15.5 million (GAAP basis), or $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted), and $2.69 (GAAP basis), or $1.43(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We experienced continued strong loan and deposit growth in the second quarter fueled by continued expansion of Relationships and the acquisition of new Clients. Growth came from all geographies of the bank and business lines. We also saw continued traction for our Legal Services and Cross Border verticals as well. The Team continues to bring discipline to our lending which has yielded expanded loan rates and solid Net Interest Income growth.”

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share is provided on page 13

Sowers added, “We were very pleased to be recognized in the American Banker as one of the top performing banks in the country in our asset class. This recognition reinforces that through an outstanding, hard working and dedicated Team, you create satisfied Clients and Shareholders.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.0 million or 8.6% from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 4.4% growth in interest-earning assets and a 24 basis point increase in asset yields as interest income increased by $2.9 million. Interest income in the second quarter of 2024 included $0.6 million from nonaccrual interest on a loan that was paid off during the quarter, contributing 11 basis points to asset yields. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.0 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 7.5% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities and a 1 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 4.48%, compared to 4.31% for the prior quarter and 4.73% in the second quarter of 2023. The 17 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher yields on loans, which included 11 basis points from nonaccrual interest on a loan that was paid off during the quarter, partially offset by a higher cost on total deposits. The yield on earning assets was 7.02% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.78% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.77% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.67% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.61% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.28% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.14% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.61% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 2.66% at March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter and a net reversal of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $72.7 million increase in loans HFI and higher reserve rates on commercial real estate loans due to CECL model updates. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $8.0 million with a 12.16% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $661 thousand, compared with $8.9 million with a 10.84% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $681 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 49.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 52.84% in the prior quarter and 37.04% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income described above, while the increase in noninterest expense was relatively modest.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.29 billion, an increase of $97.9 million since March 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable, cash balances and investment securities. Total cash and due from banks was $158.4 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million or 11.9%, since March 31, 2024, primarily due to funds that were deposited at the end of the quarter and deployed in the following month. Loans HFI totaled $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.8% since March 31, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $121.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.7 million or 6.7% since March 31, 2024, as a result of new securities purchased. As of June 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $13.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.4 million (pre-tax) as of March 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.7 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million since March 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $136.6 million, which was driven by a $95.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $40.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Deposit mix has continued to shift while short-term interest rates remain higher. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 32.0% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.7 billion or 181.5% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $271 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $26.6 million or 1.34% of loans HFI, compared to $24.7 million or 1.29% as of March 31, 2024. The increase in the coverage ratio from March 31, 2024 primarily reflects updates to the third-party national dataset of historical loss rates used in the commercial real estate lifetime loss rate model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.11% of total assets as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.21% as of March 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $10.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of eight loans as of June 30, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $7.6 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 43.4%. The remaining loan was a $2.5 million nonaccrual commercial and industrial loan with a specific reserve of $1.5 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

June 30, 2024 (2) March 31, 2024 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.00% 10.08% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.23% 11.19% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.48% 12.44%

(2) June 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,545 $ 13,136 $ 23,273 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,502 34,790 27,566 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 132,330 93,575 85,020 Total cash and due from banks 158,377 141,501 135,859 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,097 4,032 7,661 Investment debt securities available for sale 121,725 114,067 94,574 Loans held for sale - 383 1,982 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 1,979,720 1,906,992 1,717,705 Allowance for loan losses (26,591 ) (24,693 ) (22,588 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,953,129 1,882,299 1,695,117 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,586 8,915 8,915 Right of use asset 4,719 2,765 2,525 Premises and equipment, net 2,207 1,804 1,539 Servicing assets, net 2,164 2,203 2,875 Accrued interest receivable 7,906 7,931 6,118 Other assets 21,774 21,877 19,572 Total assets $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 1,976,737 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 657,980 Interest bearing 1,444,671 1,388,381 1,041,192 Total deposits 2,001,726 1,904,675 1,699,172 FHLB borrowings 48,000 53,000 66,000 Other borrowings 17,965 17,963 17,958 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,551 18,107 26,396 Total liabilities 2,084,242 1,993,745 1,809,526 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,636 74,105 73,379 Additional paid-in capital 3,717 4,108 3,405 Retained earnings 132,179 124,464 100,281 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (9,090 ) (8,645 ) (9,854 ) Total shareholders' equity 201,442 194,032 167,211 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 1,976,737





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Year to Date Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 35,538 $ 33,006 $ 28,270 $ 68,544 $ 54,498 Investment securities 1,090 979 560 2,069 1,140 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,034 1,799 1,933 3,833 3,083 Total interest income 38,662 35,784 30,763 74,446 58,721 Interest Expense Deposits 13,040 12,130 6,581 25,170 11,505 Borrowings 952 886 1,474 1,838 2,340 Total interest expense 13,992 13,016 8,055 27,008 13,845 Net interest income 24,670 22,768 22,708 47,438 44,876 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 2,136 233 (7,149 ) 2,369 (7,076 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,534 22,535 29,857 45,069 51,952 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 430 388 310 818 658 Net gain on sale of loans 661 681 171 1,342 645 Other noninterest income 447 357 573 804 1,216 Total noninterest income 1,538 1,426 1,054 2,964 2,519 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 8,836 8,861 7,189 17,697 15,219 Occupancy and equipment 822 770 795 1,592 1,601 Data processing 1,183 1,058 878 2,241 1,822 Professional services 424 488 (836 ) 912 (398 ) Other expenses 1,697 1,606 776 3,303 2,115 Total noninterest expense 12,962 12,783 8,802 25,745 20,359 Income before provision for income taxes 11,110 11,178 22,109 22,288 34,112 Provision for income taxes 3,283 3,294 6,575 6,577 9,604 Net income $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 15,534 $ 15,711 $ 24,508 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,761 $ 7,832 $ 15,407 $ 15,595 $ 24,345 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 2.72 $ 2.74 $ 4.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.36 $ 2.69 $ 2.71 $ 4.25 Average shares outstanding 5,702,938 5,679,843 5,654,435 5,688,135 5,631,442 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,762,616 5,754,937 5,726,522 5,755,250 5,722,645





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 152,563 $ 2,034 5.36 % $ 135,511 $ 1,799 5.34 % $ 140,939 $ 1,933 5.50 % Investment securities 123,876 1,090 3.52 % 119,690 979 3.27 % 110,332 560 2.03 % Loans, including LHFS 1,939,746 35,538 7.37 % 1,868,308 33,006 7.11 % 1,675,790 28,270 6.77 % Total interest-earning assets 2,216,185 38,662 7.02 % 2,123,509 35,784 6.78 % 1,927,061 30,763 6.40 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,675 25,469 32,741 Total Assets $ 2,241,860 $ 2,148,978 $ 1,959,802 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 130,361 463 1.43 % 109,838 441 1.61 % 99,334 364 1.47 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 845,856 7,354 3.50 % 765,770 6,421 3.37 % 645,219 3,570 2.22 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 164,714 1,690 4.13 % 155,703 1,583 4.09 % 101,241 719 2.85 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,140,931 9,507 3.35 % 1,031,311 8,445 3.29 % 845,794 4,653 2.21 % Total brokered deposits 284,290 3,533 5.00 % 287,885 3,685 5.15 % 155,577 1,928 4.97 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,425,221 13,040 3.68 % 1,319,196 12,130 3.70 % 1,001,371 6,581 2.64 % FHLB advances 47,373 581 4.93 % 49,935 614 4.95 % 96,626 1,202 4.99 % Other borrowings 17,966 371 8.31 % 17,962 272 6.09 % 17,971 272 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,490,560 13,992 3.78 % 1,387,093 13,016 3.77 % 1,115,968 8,055 2.90 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 535,878 553,541 655,169 Total Funding Sources 2,026,438 13,992 2.78 % 1,940,634 13,016 2.70 % 1,771,137 8,055 1.82 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,334 18,018 26,492 Shareholders' equity 199,088 190,326 162,173 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,241,860 $ 2,148,978 $ 1,959,802 Net interest income/spread $ 24,670 4.24 % $ 22,768 4.08 % $ 22,708 4.58 % Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.31 % 4.73 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 144,037 $ 3,833 5.35 % $ 132,124 $ 3,083 4.71 % Investment securities 121,783 2,069 3.40 % 111,506 1,140 2.06 % Loans 1,904,028 68,544 7.24 % 1,636,730 54,498 6.71 % Total interest-earning assets 2,169,848 74,446 6.90 % 1,880,360 58,721 6.30 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,571 28,819 Total Assets $ 2,195,419 $ 1,909,179 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 120,100 904 1.51 % 99,983 707 1.43 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 805,813 13,775 3.44 % 632,340 5,948 1.90 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 160,208 3,273 4.11 % 92,187 1,175 2.57 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,086,121 17,952 3.32 % 824,510 7,830 1.92 % Total brokered deposits 286,088 7,218 5.07 % 153,794 3,675 4.82 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,372,209 25,170 3.69 % 978,304 11,505 2.37 % FHLB advances 48,653 1,195 4.94 % 72,801 1,796 4.97 % Other borrowings 17,964 643 7.20 % 17,974 544 6.10 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,438,826 27,008 3.77 % 1,069,079 13,845 2.61 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 544,709 662,442 Total Funding Sources 1,983,535 27,008 2.74 % 1,731,521 13,845 1.61 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 17,176 23,140 Shareholders' equity 194,708 154,518 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,195,419 $ 1,909,179 Net interest income/spread $ 47,438 4.16 % $ 44,876 4.69 % Net interest margin 4.40 % 4.81 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 158,377 $ 141,501 $ 178,100 $ 198,328 $ 135,859 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,097 4,032 4,000 1,500 7,661 Investment securities 121,725 114,067 102,499 86,648 94,574 Loans held for sale - 383 1,233 4,071 1,982 Total loans held-for-investment 1,979,720 1,906,992 1,847,161 1,764,846 1,717,705 Allowance for loan losses (26,591 ) (24,693 ) (24,476 ) (23,789 ) (22,588 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,953,129 1,882,299 1,822,685 1,741,057 1,695,117 Right of use asset 4,719 2,765 3,096 2,827 2,525 Premises and equipment, net 2,207 1,804 1,700 1,447 1,539 Other assets and interest receivable 41,430 40,926 39,155 38,341 37,480 Total assets $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,976,737 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 657,980 Interest Bearing 1,444,671 1,388,381 1,302,615 1,174,664 1,041,192 Total Deposits 2,001,726 1,904,675 1,875,370 1,769,687 1,699,172 Borrowings 65,965 70,963 74,961 99,959 83,958 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,551 18,107 16,354 29,894 26,396 Total liabilities 2,084,242 1,993,745 1,966,685 1,899,540 1,809,526 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,636 74,105 74,003 73,416 73,379 Additional paid-in capital 3,717 4,108 3,679 3,584 3,405 Retained earnings 132,179 124,464 116,604 108,757 100,281 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,090 ) (8,645 ) (8,503 ) (11,078 ) (9,854 ) Total shareholders' equity 201,442 194,032 185,783 174,679 167,211 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,976,737 Book value per common share $ 35.03 $ 33.94 $ 32.48 $ 30.63 $ 29.32 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 34.65 $ 33.55 $ 32.08 $ 30.20 $ 28.82 Shares outstanding 5,751,143 5,717,519 5,719,115 5,703,350 5,702,637

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Interest income $ 38,662 $ 35,784 $ 34,063 $ 32,878 $ 30,763 Interest expense 13,992 13,016 11,875 9,623 8,055 Net interest income 24,670 22,768 22,188 23,255 22,708 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 2,136 233 459 471 (7,149 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,534 22,535 21,729 22,784 29,857 Service charges on deposit accounts 430 388 373 313 310 Net gain on sale of loans 661 681 436 466 171 Other noninterest income 447 357 435 380 573 Total noninterest income 1,538 1,426 1,244 1,159 1,054 Compensation and employee benefits 8,836 8,861 7,942 7,512 7,189 Occupancy and equipment 822 770 790 781 795 Data processing 1,183 1,058 1,001 1,064 878 Professional services 424 488 410 564 (836 ) Other expenses 1,697 1,606 1,625 1,922 776 Total noninterest expense 12,962 12,783 11,768 11,843 8,802 Income before provision for income taxes 11,110 11,178 11,205 12,100 22,109 Income taxes 3,283 3,294 3,346 3,611 6,575 Net income $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,761 $ 7,832 $ 7,800 $ 8,422 $ 15,407 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.49 $ 2.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 Average shares outstanding 5,702,938 5,679,843 5,664,028 5,658,340 5,654,435 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,762,616 5,754,937 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,726,522





Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 ROAA 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % 3.18 % ROAE 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % 38.42 % ROATCE (1) 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % 39.14 % Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.67 % 4.73 % Net interest spread 4.24 % 4.08 % 4.11 % 4.48 % 4.58 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % 37.04 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.32 % 2.39 % 2.26 % 2.34 % 1.80 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Total assets $ 2,241,860 $ 2,148,978 $ 2,062,486 $ 2,005,197 $ 1,959,802 Earning assets $ 2,216,185 $ 2,123,509 $ 2,034,556 $ 1,977,009 $ 1,927,061 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,939,746 $ 1,868,308 $ 1,788,572 $ 1,745,113 $ 1,675,790 Total deposits $ 1,961,099 $ 1,872,737 $ 1,788,659 $ 1,698,892 $ 1,656,540 Total shareholders' equity $ 199,088 $ 190,326 $ 180,287 $ 173,347 $ 162,173





Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 566,314 $ 573,587 $ 583,069 $ 541,088 $ 527,819 Owner occupied 216,876 216,123 202,106 185,296 177,177 Multifamily 177,390 175,629 168,324 159,700 158,082 Secured by single family 181,744 157,092 146,370 153,132 148,464 Land and construction 58,109 35,975 33,655 30,253 32,519 SBA secured by real estate 388,271 385,416 349,676 343,576 329,403 Total CRE 1,588,704 1,543,822 1,483,200 1,413,045 1,373,464 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 378,161 352,417 350,879 337,815 332,394 SBA non-real estate secured 10,758 8,657 9,807 11,081 9,121 Total commercial business 388,919 361,074 360,686 348,896 341,515 Consumer 2,097 2,096 3,275 2,905 2,726 Total loans held for investment $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 $ 1,717,705





Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 657,980 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 156,253 117,129 121,829 108,508 101,064 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 861,508 812,841 742,617 696,499 670,195 Time deposits, excluding brokered 168,664 160,605 147,583 122,622 105,757 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,743,480 1,606,869 1,584,784 1,522,652 1,534,996 Total brokered deposits 258,246 297,806 290,586 247,035 164,176 Total deposits $ 2,001,726 $ 1,904,675 $ 1,875,370 $ 1,769,687 $ 1,699,172





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 24,693 $ 24,476 $ 23,789 $ 22,588 $ 21,135 Provision for loan losses 1,994 251 687 1,194 (7,149 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (96 ) (34 ) - 7 8,602 Ending balance 26,591 24,693 24,476 23,789 22,588 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,865 1,723 1,741 1,969 2,172 Total allowance for credit losses $ 28,456 $ 26,416 $ 26,217 $ 25,758 $ 24,760





Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 $ 1,717,705 Allowance for loan losses $ (26,591 ) $ (24,693 ) $ (24,476 ) $ (23,789 ) $ (22,588 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ 1,470 $ 2,500 $ - 90+ day past due loans $ 2,500 $ 3,530 $ 3,874 $ 1,374 $ 3,701 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,500 $ 4,656 $ 5,053 $ 5,105 $ 3,354 NPAs / Assets 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.17 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.13 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.20 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ 96 $ 34 $ - $ (7 ) $ (8,602 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (2.05 )% Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.35 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 1,063.64 % 530.35 % 484.39 % 465.99 % 673.46 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 11,110 $ 11,178 $ 11,205 $ 12,100 $ 22,109 ANI recovery (1) - - - - (7,708 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) - - - - (1,635 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) - - - - (986 ) Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,110 $ 11,178 $ 11,205 $ 12,100 $ 11,780 Adjusted net income Net income $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - - - - (5,430 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - - - - (1,152 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - - - - (694 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 8,258 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - - - - (0.94 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - - - - (0.20 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - - - - (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.35 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 1.43 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,762,616 5,754,937 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,726,522

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Year to Date Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 22,288 $ 34,112 ANI recovery (1) - (7,708 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) - (1,635 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) - (986 ) Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 22,288 $ 23,783 Adjusted net income Net income $ 15,711 $ 24,508 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - (5,430 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - (1,152 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - (694 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,711 $ 17,232 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 4.25 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - (0.94 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - (0.20 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 2.71 $ 2.99 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,755,250 5,722,645

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 12,962 $ 12,783 $ 11,768 $ 11,843 $ 8,802 Net interest income 24,670 22,768 22,188 23,255 22,708 Noninterest income 1,538 1,426 1,244 1,159 1,054 Total net interest income and noninterest income 26,208 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,762 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % 37.04 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 12,962 $ 12,783 $ 11,768 $ 11,843 $ 8,802 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation - - - - 1,635 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 12,962 12,783 11,768 11,843 10,437 Total net interest income and noninterest income 26,208 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,762 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination - - - - (84 ) Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 26,208 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,678 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % 44.08 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 24,670 $ 22,768 $ 22,188 $ 23,255 $ 22,708 Noninterest income 1,538 1,426 1,244 1,159 1,054 Total net interest income and noninterest income 26,208 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,762 Less: Noninterest expense 12,962 12,783 11,768 11,843 8,802 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 13,246 $ 11,411 $ 11,664 $ 12,571 $ 14,960 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 7,827 7,884 7,859 8,489 8,258 Average assets 2,241,860 2,148,978 2,062,486 2,005,197 1,959,802 Average shareholders' equity 199,088 190,326 180,287 173,347 162,173 Less: Average intangible assets 2,163 2,208 2,451 2,709 2,975 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 196,925 188,118 177,836 170,638 159,198 Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % 3.18 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % 1.69 % Return on average equity 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % 38.42 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % 20.42 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % 39.14 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % 20.81 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 201,442 194,032 185,783 174,679 167,211 Less: Total intangible assets 2,164 2,203 2,318 2,449 2,875 Total tangible equity 199,278 191,829 183,465 172,230 164,336 Shares outstanding 5,751,143 5,717,519 5,719,115 5,703,350 5,702,637 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 34.65 $ 33.55 $ 32.08 $ 30.20 $ 28.82

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 25,745 $ 20,359 Net interest income 47,438 44,876 Noninterest income 2,964 2,519 Total net interest income and noninterest income 50,402 47,395 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.08 % 42.96 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 25,745 $ 20,359 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation - 1,635 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 25,745 21,994 Total net interest income and noninterest income 50,402 47,395 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination - (84 ) Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 50,402 47,311 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.08 % 46.49 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 47,438 $ 44,876 Noninterest income 2,964 2,519 Total net interest income and noninterest income 50,402 47,395 Less: Noninterest expense 25,745 20,359 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 24,657 $ 27,036 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 15,711 $ 24,508 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 15,711 17,232 Average assets 2,195,419 1,909,179 Average shareholders' equity 194,708 154,518 Less: Average intangible assets 2,185 2,973 Average tangible common equity 192,523 151,545 Return on average assets 1.44 % 2.59 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.44 % 1.82 % Return on average equity 16.23 % 31.98 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.23 % 22.49 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.41 % 32.61 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.41 % 22.93 %