Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market worth $16.0 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2024 to USD 16.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2029. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) represent a critical class of bonding materials that exhibit a permanently tacky nature at room temperature, enabling them to adhere to various surfaces upon the application of slight pressure. This class of adhesives is distinct in its ability to effectively bond a diverse array of materials, including paper, plastic, metal, wood, and glass, without the need for a chemical reaction to activate the adhesive properties. The intrinsic balance between adhesion and cohesion within PSAs is paramount; adhesion refers to the ability of the adhesive to bond to external substrates, while cohesion refers to the internal strength of the adhesive's components. The utility of PSAs extends beyond traditional adhesive applications, offering a viable alternative to mechanical fasteners such as screws, rivets, and bolts. This characteristic is particularly advantageous in manufacturing processes where speed and ease of application are critical, making PSAs an optimal choice for point-of-purchase displays and general-purpose graphics.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1135

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market”

394 - Market Data Tables

73 - Figures

358 - Pages

List of Key Players in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Dow (US) Avery Dennison Corporation (US) H.B. Fuller (US) 3M (US) Arkema S.A. (France) Sika AG (Switzerland) Scapa Group PLC (UK) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market:

Drivers: Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are distinguished by their unique ability to form secure, yet easily peelable bonds with various surfaces. Restraints: The pricing dynamics and raw material availability are pivotal determinants of product cost structures. Opportunity: Bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) represent an evolving segment within the adhesive industry, offering a more sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based products. Challenges: In both Europe and North America, the chemical industry is navigating complex regulatory landscapes that influence the production and application of adhesives.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1135

Key Findings of the Study:

The water-based segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023. The acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Water-Based PSAs dominate the market due to their environmentally friendly nature, lower cost, and safety. These adhesives involve dissolving acrylic polymers and other additives in water, which is then coated onto a substrate. Upon evaporation of the water, a solid adhesive layer remains. Water-based PSAs offer performance comparable to solvent-based adhesives while mitigating safety and environmental concerns. They cater to a wide range of applications, including tapes, labels, and graphics, and are compatible with various chemistries such as rubber, vinyl, and acrylic.

Acrylic PSAs are known for their excellent balance of properties, including high adhesion, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. These adhesives are typically used in applications requiring long-term performance, such as in automotive and construction industries. Acrylic PSAs can be formulated to provide excellent UV resistance, making them suitable for outdoor use. They also offer good chemical resistance and can be tailored to adhere to a wide range of substrates, including metals, glass, and plastics. The ability to customize acrylic formulations allows manufacturers to create adhesives with specific properties, such as enhanced tack or shear strength.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1135

The demand for pressure sensitive adhesives has increased in a wide range of applications, such as tapes, labels, and graphics. PSA tapes are of various types based on the technological developments and requirements of the application, namely, single-coated, double-coated, reinforced, and unsupported. Single-coated PSA tapes have adhesives applied to only one side of the backing. Double-coated PSA tapes have adhesive applied to both sides of the backing. PSA labels are self-adhesive labels that are suitable for high-speed applications. Paper, film, and foil can be used as the primary label material and can be used with a wide range of inks. Since PSA labels do not require any heat, solvent, or water to activate, it only takes light or moderate pressure to apply or stick them to a product surface.

In terms of chemistry, acrylic PSA is the most popular and holds a significant share of the market. It is widely used in packaging, automotive, medical, and other end-use industries. Acrylic PSA is highly preferred in these industries due to its long-term aging, environmental resistance, moderate cost, and excellent physical properties, such as tack, peel adhesion, high cohesion, resistance to UV, chemical, and humidity and various others. Silicone PSA is expected to gain popularity over the forecast period. Silicone PSAs consist of silicone polymers and are widely used in specific industrial applications, such as medical, solar & wind energy, heavy machinery and aerospace. It is used in the form of masking tapes, process tapes, and high-performance insulation laminates. The consumer goods industry is a huge market for silicone PSAs. These adhesives can maintain adhesion over a larger temperature range and possess ability to adhere to difficult surfaces.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com