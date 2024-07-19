Desktop Virtualization Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits a CAGR of 9.5% by 2031

Desktop Virtualization Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The desktop virtualization market size was valued at $11.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The service segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to large organizations opting for desktop virtualization services to optimize their IT infrastructure needs.

Desktop virtualization is defined as a distribution of software systems at different levels to increase efficiency and productivity and also helps in analyzing the big data so that problems can be solved quickly. Their main function is to identify, evaluate and calculate the performance of an application and remove the factor that is causing problems. This software is widely used in industries like telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, and healthcare.

The rise in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization fosters the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. In addition, cost saving associated with desktop virtualization solutions positively impacts the growth of the desktop virtualization industry. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms hamper the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.

Region wise, the desktop virtualization market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its expanding investments in new technologies such as cloud and digital technologies are anticipated to bring prominent growth in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand from the European countries and due to its increasing technology investments, which are expected to drive the desktop virtualization market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the desktop virtualization market analysis are Amazon Web services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, Ivanti, Kyndryl Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nasstar, NetApp, NTT DATA Corporation, Nutanix, Oracle Corporation, Pure storage, Inc., Softchoice, VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

