Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH Joins the Connova Group

Maurice Perret & Dirk Feltin

Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH is excited to announce its integration into the «Connova Group» as an independent company member effective January 1, 2024.

VILLMERGEN, AARGAU, SWITZERLAND, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH is excited to announce its integration into the «Connova Group» as an independent company member effective January 1, 2024. This combination signifies a pivotal advancement in the sustainable growth of both entities and the broader «Connova Group».

Strategic Acquisition and Leadership Transition

Co-founders Dr. Konrad Gliesche, Dr. Dirk Feltin, and Ms. Jeanette Scherf have sold their shares in Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH to Hightex Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of «Connova Holding AG» as of January 1, 2024. Dr. Dirk Feltin will continue in his current role as CEO and will stay as a co-shareholder at «Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH» and will dedicate his efforts to continue the success journey of Hightex and bolster the «Connova Group’s» initiatives. Additionally, Mr. Maurice Perret joins as co-shareholder and Co-CEO, playing a vital role in the company’s and group’s strategic expansion.

Future Plans and Synergies

As part of the future plans Connova (Deutschland) GmbH will relocate from Großröhrsdorf to Klipphausen in the first quarter of 2025. This strategic shift will merge the strengths of both companies at a single location, fostering quicker, integrated solutions and reinforcing their market presence. While Dr. Konrad Gliesche plans to retire fully, Ms. Jeanette Scherf will assume an operative role as Head of Services during this transition phase.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships

Leveraging its extensive expertise in aerospace, automotive, and drone sectors, the «Connova Group» is set to enhance its collaboration with Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH. This partnership aims to boost both production and innovation capabilities, promoting robust strategic alliances and enhanced customer solutions.

Stakeholder Perspectives on the Acquisition

«The sales process was designed to ensure a progressive and stable platform for our longstanding employees» stated the shareholders of Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH. «We are thrilled about the future prospects and the ongoing synergies at the Klipphausen facility».

Maurice Perret remarked, «This is an important milestone in the growth phase of our group. We extend our thanks to all involved shareholders for this seamless transition and are eager to continue enriching our footprint in the composite structures sector. »

Customers Partners and enhanced customer benefits

We would like to thank our loyal and longstanding customers and partners for their continued support. We are looking forward to supporting you on your existing and potential new projects by being able to provide you with an enhanced solution portfolio. For additional information or inquiries, please feel free to contact us.

About the Connova Group:

A forefront leader in composite materials and bespoke engineering solutions for lightweight construction, the «Connova Group» employs approximately 85 individuals across two sites, serving a global clientele in the aerospace, automotive, and drone industries, among others. Learn more at https://www.connova.com/.

About Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH:

Originating from the Institute of Polymer Research in Dresden, Hightex Verstärkungsstrukturen GmbH has led the production of high-performance composite materials via Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) technology since 1998. With about 67 employees, the company operates an 8,000 m² manufacturing area in Klipphausen. For more information, visit https://www.hightex-dresden.de/.