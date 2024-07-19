Sterilization Services Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Future Growth 2021-2030

The global sterilization services market size is projected to reach $5,594 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global sterilization services market is segmented into method, mode of delivery, end user, and region. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key drivers of the global sterilization services market include the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), technological advancements in sterilization methods, rising demand for sterilized medical equipment, and the growing geriatric and pediatric populations​.

The global sterilization services market was valued at $3,381 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,594 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Sterilization services are crucial for ensuring the safety and efficacy of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other products by eliminating harmful microorganisms. The market is segmented by method (e.g., ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, steam sterilization, electron beam radiation sterilization), business type (contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services), and end-users (medical device companies, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries).

Ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization is particularly dominant due to its effectiveness for heat-sensitive materials, while gamma sterilization is widely used in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. The contract sterilization services segment is expected to maintain its dominance, driven by the growing trend of outsourcing sterilization needs​ (Custom Market Insights)​.

North America leads the market, supported by stringent regulatory standards, a high number of surgical procedures, and a strong focus on infection control. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to see substantial growth, with increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about infection prevention​ (Mordor Intelligence)​​ (Research and Markets)​.

Overall, the market's expansion is supported by the increasing need for infection control in healthcare settings, the rise in surgical procedures, and the growing use of advanced sterilization technologies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By method, the ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization segment was the major shareholder in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the off-site sterilization services segment acquired the largest sterilization services market share in 2020, and is expected to continue the same trend throughout the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment dominated the sterilization services market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.9% in the near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the sterilization services market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers sterilization services market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global sterilization services market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

NOXILIZER INC

H.W.ANDERSEN PRODUCTS LTD.

FORTIVE CORPORATION

SOTERA HEALTH LLC.

E-BEAM SERVICES, INC.

MEDISTRI SA.

METALL ZUG AG

STRYKER CORPORATION

MMM GROUP

STERIS PLC

