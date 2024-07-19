LATAM Pain Management Drugs Market Updates 2024 : Growth Drivers and Challenges 2019-2027

LATAM Pain Management Drugs Market

LATAM pain management drugs market is projected to reach $3,383.20 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The opioids segment was the largest contributor to the LATAM pain management drugs market growth in 2019, owing to high efficiency of opioids to relieve pain in major chronic conditions. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the LATAM pain management drugs market is driven by several factors, including an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, a favorable regulatory environment, and a rising geriatric population. However, market expansion is hindered by the availability of alternative therapies, issues with drug misuse, and the expiration of patents on key prescription medications. On the positive side, advancements in drug development and the untapped potential in developing countries present promising opportunities for future market growth.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class:

Opioids: The largest segment due to their high efficiency in relieving chronic pain​ (Allied Market Research)​​ (EIN Presswire)​.

NSAIDs: Commonly used for their anti-inflammatory properties​ (Valuates)​.

Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Antimigraine agents, Antidepressants, Non-narcotic analgesics: Other notable segments showing varied growth rates.

By Indication:

Neuropathic Pain and Chronic Back Pain: Significant contributors to market revenue​ (Allied Market Research)​.

Cancer Pain: Expected to have the highest growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of cancer​ (Valuates)​.

Postoperative Pain, Arthritic Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia: Other important indications driving market growth​ (Allied Market Research)​​ (Valuates)​.

Regional Insights

Brazil: Holds the majority market share, attributed to a large aging population and favorable regulatory conditions​ (Allied Market Research)​.

Argentina: Predicted to have the highest growth rate due to an increasing patient population and healthcare expenditure​ (Allied Market Research)​​ (Allied Market Research)​.

Other Countries: Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Panama are also significant markets​ (Valuates)​.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis​.

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures: Leading to a higher demand for postoperative pain management​.

Growing Geriatric Population: Elderly individuals are more prone to chronic pain conditions​​.

Advancements in Treatment Options: Including both pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies​​.

Challenges

Patent Expiration of Key Drugs: Impacting market revenue as generic alternatives become available​​.

Availability of Alternative Therapies: Such as acupuncture and massage, which may reduce dependence on pharmaceutical solutions​​.

The LATAM pain management drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and Rest of Latin America. The market across Brazil held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Argentina is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The LATAM pain management drugs market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the LATAM pain management drug market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

The LATAM pain management drugs market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of pain management used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the LATAM pain management drugs market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By drug class, the opioids segment generated $683 million of the LATAM pain management drug market in 2019.

By indication, the cancer pain segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By country, Brazil is accounted for the largest market in LATAM during the forecast period.

