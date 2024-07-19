Pressure Relief Device Market is Set to Reach US$ 2.98 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2034 | Fact.MR
Integration of Advanced Features in Speciality Beds Pushing Global Pressure Relief Device Growth: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new research study published by Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from the sales of pressure relief devices market is set to reach US$ 3.4 billion in 2024 and further rise at 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Patients who are unable to move, have large body weights, or suffer from other physiological issues that result in pressure building up in one area of the body benefit from the usage of devices designed to alleviate and distribute pressure from that particular area of the body. Pressure ulcers, which develop in areas of the body that are in close contact with the bed or are vulnerable to friction from the skin, are generally caused by increasing blood pressure. Prolonged pressure from the increase in body weight damages the skin and underlying structures, leading to pressure ulcers.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10136
This health issue is particularly dangerous for senior people with limited physical activity and for those who are being treated for a variety of lifestyle-related conditions, including diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. Usage of pressure relief devices in healthcare facilities is increasing as a result of patients' limited mobility and reliance on clinics and hospitals for treatment and health monitoring when they are bedridden due to ailments such as cancer, heart disease, fractures, and other hospital admission purposes.
Advancements in specialty beds, such as leg elevation, adjustable heights, and optimal back rest, have been helping caregivers combat the issue of pressure ulcers. In the market, this product type is projected to account for over 50% market share by the end of 2034.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global sales of pressure relief devices are projected to reach US$ 5.64 billion by 2034. The Latin American market is estimated at a value of US$ 101 million in 2024.
North America is projected to account for 34.4% of the global market share by 2034. Sales of pressure relief devices in Brazil are projected to reach US$ 83 million by the end of 2034.
The market in the United States is poised to reach US$ 1.01 billion in 2024. Hospitals are projected to generate revenue worth US$ 1.94 billion by the end of 2034.
“Key market players are focusing on developing cost-effective and user-friendly pressure relief devices to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities and improve patient outcomes,” says a Fact.MR Analyst
Specialty Beds: Boon for Long-term Care Patients
Specialty beds are more popular than other product types because of their cutting-edge features. Specialty beds provide patients with personalized options for resting, sleeping, and recuperating in cozy settings. Comfortable specialty beds provide greater sleep and relaxation, which speed up the healing and rehabilitation process.
Healthcare facilities invest substantially in specialty beds to improve the overall experience of their patients and maximize their comfort. Specialty beds are highly popular in hospital settings as they put patient safety and caregiver convenience first. These beds are very well-designed, with features such as side rails, bed escape alarms, and user-friendly controls that ensure patient safety and enhance caregiver convenience of use.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the pressure relief device market are focusing on new technological developments, such as integrating artificial intelligence into smart pain relief mattresses. In addition to product launches, companies are concentrating on geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.
In March 2022, Minocasa, a U.S.-based home products provider, introduced a 12-inch hybrid mattress with a three-zone pressure relief system, featuring over 1,000 individually wrapped spring coils.
In September 2021, Vita Group announced the acquisition of mattress manufacturer Usleep from Northedge Capital LLP. Usleep, which produces spring, foam, and hybrid mattresses, serves several well-known retailers and bed-in-a-box companies in the UK, and also specializes in automated production processes for mattresses.
In March 2021, Direct Healthcare Group acquired Talley Group Ltd. This acquisition aimed to expand its product line and provide comprehensive wound care and pressure ulcer management solutions.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10136
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pressure relief device market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (mattress overlays, pressure relief mattresses, specialty beds) and end use (hospitals, long-term care centers, rehabilitation centers, home care settings), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market: The Global sales of pressure ulcer relief products have reached $5.3 billion in 2022, and the market is projected to reach a valuation of $6.7 billion by the end of 2026. This growth is driven by an expected rapid increase in the global pressure ulcer relief products market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the forecast period.
Postoperative Pain Management Market: Worldwide revenue from the postoperative pain management market is estimated to reach US$ 21.94 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 3.7% to climb to US$ 31.66 billion by the end of 2034.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here