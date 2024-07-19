Digital Product Passports May be the Key to the EU’s Circular Economy Push

INDEED Innovation announces the release of their white paper, “The Rise of Digital Product Passports: EU’s Circular Economy Push.”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Commission's plans for 2026 will mandate that companies ensure their products are equipped with comprehensive, verifiable, and authentic data through DPPs.These digital passports will serve as a tool in enhancing product transparency and sustainability. Additionally, they provide detailed information about a product's lifecycle, including its composition, origin, and environmental impact.The white paper from INDEED Innovation ( https://www.indeed-innovation.com ) provides an in-depth exploration of the evolving landscape of DPPs, breaking down the “Why, What, When, and How” of their development. It offers valuable insights into the regulatory contexts and highlights the emerging business opportunities that DPPs bring to the forefront.The European Union is leading the charge towards a circular economy , with DPPs at the heart of this transition. By enhancing transparency and sustainability, DPPs aid consumers in making informed decisions and encouraging manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices. The integration of DPPs with EU policies demonstrates how the EU is accelerating its move towards a more circular economy.A significant part of this transition is the Ecodesign Directive, also known as the Ecodesign Sustainable Product Regulation (ESPR). The latest version of this directive, adopted in December 2023, expands its scope beyond energy efficiency to include material efficiency, repairability, recyclability, and the use of recycled content.A notable addition to the ESPR is the Digital Product Passport. It is a digital twin of a product that provides comprehensive details about its composition, origin, and sustainability performance.The ESPR will continue to develop in a product-specific manner, with expected horizontal measures that establish common ecodesign requirements for similar products.DPPs have the potential to revolutionize EU policies and the global approach to sustainability. This paves the way for a more resource-efficient and environmentally responsible future. One that potentially inspires similar policies worldwide and advances the global move towards a Circular Economy.Key Features of the White Paper• The white paper offers detailed insights into how DPPs are transforming circular economy practices.• It provides a thorough analysis of the regulatory landscape and its impact on sustainability for European companies.• The document discusses the latest advancements and strategic implementations of DPPs aligned with the EU Green Deal.INDEED Innovation invites businesses and policymakers to download a free copy of “The Rise of Digital Product Passports: EU’s Circular Economy Push.”To get your free copy of the white paper, visit the link here About INDEED InnovationINDEED Innovation is a global design and innovation firm dedicated to supporting the transition towards a circular economy. By partnering with forward-acting organizations, INDEED Innovation designs and delivers products, experiences, and systems that eliminate waste, regenerate natural resources, and promote sustainable business models.