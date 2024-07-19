Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brain tumor drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.55 billion in 2023 to $3.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increased healthcare expenditure, increased number of approvals for oncology (cancer) drugs, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and advances in cancer drug discovery.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The brain tumor drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in cancer incidence rate, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, strong pipeline of drugs, and revised FDA regulations to facilitate biologics drug development.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2588&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Brain Tumor Drugs Market

The major driving factor responsible for the growth of the Brain Tumor drugs market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections, and sedentary lifestyles.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-tumor-drugs-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the brain tumor drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., CordenPharma, Eisai Co., Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, AstraZeneca, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Roche India, Novartis Oncology, Arlak Biotech, Healthkind Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the brain tumor drugs market are developing new drugs and pushing them for approval to gain a competitive edge in the market. Drug approvals refer to the formal regulatory process through which government health agencies grant authorization for a new drug or medication to be marketed, sold, and prescribed for specific medical conditions.

Segments:

1) By Drugs: Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Other Drugs

2) By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global brain tumor drugs market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the brain tumor drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Definition

Brain tumor drugs refer to the drugs or medications that are used to treat brain tumors. Chemotherapy, hormone therapies, anticonvulsants, and painkillers are among the drugs used to treat brain tumors. While other prescription drugs are used to manage symptoms while the tumor is being treated, chemotherapy works to reduce or destroy brain tumors.

Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on brain tumor drugs market size, brain tumor drugs market drivers and trends, brain tumor drugs market major players, brain tumor drugs competitors' revenues, brain tumor drugs market positioning, and brain tumor drugs market growth across geographies.

