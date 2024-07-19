Bi-Specific MAbS Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The bi-specific MAbs market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bi-specific MAbS market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.81 billion in 2023 to $10.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased healthcare expenditure, increased funding, and government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bi-specific MAbS market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of cancer, an increasing aging population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Bi-Specific MAbS Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective than monoclonal antibodies (moAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the bi-specific MAbS market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Innovent Biologics, Sino Biological Inc., Kyowa Kirin, Zai Lab.

Major companies operating in the Bi-Specific MAbs market are introducing advanced technologies such as bispecific monoclonal antibodies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Bi-specific monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) are a type of artificial protein that can simultaneously bind to two different types of antigens. These antibodies are designed to target specific molecules present on the surface of cells.

Segments:

1) By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, Emicizumab, Amivantamab, Faricimab, Teclistamab

2) By Product Type: In Vivo, In Vitro

3) By Indication: Cancer, Hemophilia A, Ophthalmic

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the bi-specific MAbs market in 2023. The regions covered in the bi-specific MAbs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Bi-Specific MAbS Market Definition

Bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies refer to antibodies that have two binding sites and are designed to bind to two antigens that are either distinct or have two different epitopes. Monoclonal antibodies (MoAbs) do not have the clinical therapeutic effects of BsAbs, which have a wide range of applications for the treatment of different diseases as well as tumor immunotherapy.

