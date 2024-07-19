$4,258+ million Telmisartan Market Steady Growth Forecasted Through 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telmisartan Market Statistics 2020-2027

The global telmisartan market size was valued at $3,453 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Overview of Telmisartan

• Drug Type: Non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB).

• Indications: Treatment of hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction.

• Combinations: Often combined with hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine.

• Available Strengths: Tablets of 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg.

• Mechanism: Relaxes blood vessels to improve blood flow.

• Side Effects: Dizziness, cough, lightheadedness, sinus pain, etc.

Market Drivers

1. Increasing Hypertension Prevalence: Growing number of individuals diagnosed with high blood pressure.

2. Aging Population: Surge in the geriatric population who are more susceptible to hypertension.

3. Government Initiatives: Awareness campaigns and health programs promoting blood pressure management.

4. Generic Approvals: Rise in marketing approvals for generic versions of telmisartan.

5. Lifestyle Changes: Increase in sedentary lifestyles contributing to chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney disease.

Market Restraints

• Drug Shortages: Potential disruptions in the supply of telmisartan.

Opportunities

• Research and Development: Increased research activities in emerging markets.

• COVID-19 Impact: Limited effect due to pandemic-induced manufacturing and distribution challenges.

Segmentation Analysis

1. By Indication:

• Hypertension: Major revenue contributor with significant growth potential.

• Cardiovascular Risk Reduction: Increasing demand due to rising awareness and prevalence.

2. By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies: Largest segment due to the high number of hospitalizations and prescription-based distribution.

• Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies: Significant share due to accessibility.

• Online Pharmacies: Fastest-growing segment driven by convenience and increased internet use.

Regional Insights

• Asia-Pacific: Lucrative market due to high hypertension prevalence, rising healthcare investments, and technological advancements in drug manufacturing.

• North America and Europe: Established markets with consistent demand.

• LAMEA: Emerging market with potential for growth.

Key Players

• Abbott Laboratories

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Cipla Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

• Mylan N.V.

• Sanofi

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

• Zydus Cadila

The telmisartan market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing prevalence of hypertension, rising geriatric population, and proactive government health initiatives. Despite potential challenges like drug shortages and COVID-19 impacts, opportunities in research and emerging markets offer promising prospects for the future.

