FNP Aces Emotional Storytelling with New Raksha Bandhan Campaign
FNP's 2024 Rakhi film showcases modern sibling relationships with a touch of nostalgia.GURGAON , HARYANA, INDIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s premier gifting platform, has launched an evocative digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan that celebrates the spirit of sibling love in unique and modern ways. Under the theme “Rakhi Banayein Khaas”, the campaign redefines the traditional concept of Rakhi by highlighting the special bond of a brother-sister relationship.
Watch : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7pcS9pkmds
The centerpiece of the campaign is a brand film that tells the story of a young badminton player who receives a Rakhi package from his sister. The film, launched across digital media, underscores the importance of belief and how a simple thread can empower one to achieve what seems difficult. Whether siblings are together or miles apart, the love and support they share can help them overcome any challenge.
The creative approach also highlights how FNP Rakhi symbolize strong, supportive relationships, resonating with the nation’s passion for sports and the significance of unwavering support in achieving dreams.
The campaign’s launch is timely, coinciding with the upcoming Olympics in Paris, enhancing its relevance.
Commenting on the launch, Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at FNP, shared: “At FNP, we understand that Raksha Bandhan is more than just tying a thread; it’s about reinforcing the bonds of love and protection between siblings. Our campaign, ‘Rakhi banayein khaas,’ is designed to help our customers create magical moments, whether celebrating together or apart.”
FNP, a leader in the gifting industry, offers an extensive collection of Rakhi for brother and gifts catering to diverse tastes and budgets. Alongside Rakhis, the collection includes chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, and curated gift hampers. Additionally, FNP provides rakhi gifts for sisters to express gratitude and appreciation.
FNP’s 2024 Rakhi collection, the largest online, is now live on the FNP website and app. The company ensures timely delivery, even for last-minute shoppers, enhancing the festivities for millions of Indians globally.
