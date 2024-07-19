Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anesthesia and respiratory devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.98 billion in 2023 to $64.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased number of surgical procedures, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, and a growing aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $99.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, technological advances, increasing use of tobacco smoking, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population.

Growth Driver Of The Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market

The increased prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Respiratory disease refers to medical conditions that interfere with breathing and gas exchange by affecting the organs and tissues of the lungs and airway systems. Anesthesia and respiratory equipment are integral to the treatment of respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis by facilitating necessary medical procedures, ensuring patient comfort and safety, and aiding in the monitoring and management of the disease.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market include ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Draegerwerk AG, Teleflex Inc., Vyaire Medical, Inc., Smith Group Plc., GE Healthcare, Covidien Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market are innovating new products, such as the Lifebox-Smile Train pulse oximeter, to increase their profitability in the market. The Lifebox-Smile Train pulse oximeter is a low-cost device that can monitor the oxygen saturation of patients during surgery, making anesthesia safer.

Segments:

1) By Type: Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Disposables

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments or Equipment, Disposables

5) By Gender: Male, Female

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. The regions covered in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Definition

Anesthesia and respiratory devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases. This market includes respiratory devices that are used to provide medication for medical conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and others.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anesthesia and respiratory devices market size, anesthesia and respiratory devices market drivers and trends, anesthesia and respiratory devices market major players, anesthesia and respiratory devices competitors' revenues, anesthesia and respiratory devices market positioning, and anesthesia and respiratory devices market growth across geographies. The anesthesia and respiratory devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

