Automotive Electronics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Automotive Electronics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive electronics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $274.67 billion in 2023 to $299.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increase in demand for commercial vehicles, increased demand for passenger vehicles, and a rise in disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive electronics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $420.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles, increasing automobile production, rising government support and increasing demand for safety features in automobiles.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Electronics Market

The increasing penetration of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive electronics market going forward. Electric vehicles are vehicles that consist of a motor that is powered by electricity stored in batteries. Additionally, with defense against COVID-19 and aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions, EV and hybrid vehicles are suddenly adopted. Automotive electronics are used in the electric vehicle for the implementation of the electric powertrain system that provides high power to the vehicles.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive electronics market include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Delphi Automotive, Mahindra Electric, Tata Elxsi, BYD Auto, Huawei Technologies, Tencent Auto, Baidu, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Panasonic Automotive.

Technological advancements in in-vehicle safety are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive electronics market. Major companies operating in the automotive electronics market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Entertainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems, Other Types

2) By Component: Electronic Control Units, Sensors, Current Carrying Devices, Other Components

3) By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

4) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive electronics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive electronics.

Automotive Electronics Market Definition

Automotive electronics is an area of electronic engineering that focuses solely on the creation of electrical and electronic systems specifically tailored for installation in automobiles. These are used in automobiles to enhance the driving act, fuel efficiency, and comfort of both drivers and passengers.

