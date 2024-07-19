Mega Data Center Global Market 2024 To Reach $37.74 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

Mega Data Center Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mega data center market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.28 billion in 2023 to $28.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in data generation and storage needs, digital transformation initiatives by businesses, cloud computing adoption and demand for scalability, rise of big data analytics and processing requirements, globalization of businesses and data accessibility.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mega data center market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $37.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on edge computing architecture, growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, escalating need for data security and compliance, integration of artificial intelligence in data processing, rapid growth in internet of things applications.

Growth Driver Of The Mega Data Center Market

The increasing adoption of cloud services is expected to propel the growth of the mega data center market going forward. Cloud services refer to a wide range of IT resources and professional services that are supplied to businesses and customers on demand over the Internet. Cloud services are one of the primary uses of mega data centers, as they are essential for providing the infrastructure and services needed to support cloud computing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mega data center market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, Heweltt Packard Enterprise Company.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the mega data center market. Companies operating in the mega data centers market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Solution Type: IT Infrastructure Solutions, Support Infrastructure Solutions, Power Solutions, Cooling Solutions, Security Solutions, Management Software

2) By Services: System Integration, Monitoring Services, Professional Services

3) By Application: Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises

4) By End-User: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Telecommunications And Computing, Government, Media And Entertainment, Public, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mega data center market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mega data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Mega Data Center Market Definition

A mega data center is a large-scale data center facility that houses a massive amount of computing equipment, storage devices, and networking infrastructure. These data centers are designed to meet the demands of high-performance computing applications and support the needs of cloud service providers, large enterprises, and government agencies.

