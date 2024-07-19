Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endoscopy devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.37 billion in 2023 to $8.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, an increasing acceptance of endoscopic procedures, an increased healthcare expenditure and growth in medical tourism.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The endoscopy devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising aging population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing prevalence of obesity and new regulatory approvals.

Growth Driver Of The Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders is expected to propel the growth of the rigid endoscope market going forward. Cancer refers to the abnormal growth of the cells that leads to dysfunction of organs and tissue, whereas Gastrointestinal disorders are disorders of the digestive system. Endoscopes are used for diagnosing and treating cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, allowing clinicians to see into the patient's body, biopsy, and do minimally invasive operations that can lead to earlier diagnosis and effective treatment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the endoscopy devices and equipment market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson, Hoya Corporation, Cook Medical, Smith & Nephew, Conmed Corporation, Healthium MedTech, Leo Medical Co Lt.

Major companies operating in the endoscopy devices and equipment market are focusing on developing innovative products such as the premium video processor and endoscope series to gain a competitive edge in the market. A premium video processor and endoscope series offer top-notch imaging quality, advanced features, and versatility for medical professionals performing endoscopic procedures.

Segments:

1) By Product: Endoscope, Endoscopy Operative Devices, Endoscopy Visualization Systems

2) By Application: Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global endoscopy devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market in endoscopy devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the endoscopy devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Endoscopy devices and equipment are used to examine the interiors of organs, and the cavities of the body. These devices enable doctors to view the digestive tract on a screen and aid in the diagnosis of medical conditions.

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endoscopy devices and equipment market size, endoscopy devices and equipment market drivers and trends, endoscopy devices and equipment market major players, endoscopy devices and equipment competitors' revenues, endoscopy devices and equipment market positioning, and endoscopy devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The endoscopy devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

