Fats And Oils Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $170.87 billion in 2023 to $184.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fats and oils market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $170.87 billion in 2023 to $184.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, growth in world population and increase in changing dietary patterns.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fats and oils market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $237.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government support, increasing demand for vegetable oil in the energy and cosmetic industries, increase in demand from health-conscious consumers, growing demand in the food service and retail industries.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Fats And Oils Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2051&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Fats And Oils Market

The growth of the population is expected to propel the growth of the fats and oils market going forward. Population refers to the total number of individuals, organisms, or inhabitants of a specific geographic area, region, or community at a given point in time. The growth of the population is a significant factor in the increased demand for fats and oils as they are essential ingredients in food production, and the growing number of consumers necessitates increased food production.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fats-and-oils-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fats and oils market include Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Mewah International Inc., AAK AB, Cargill, Incorporated, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Musim Mas Group, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods PLC, Miyoshi Oil & Fat Co Ltd.

Major companies operating in the fat and oil market are focusing on innovative product launches, such as plant-based fat, to provide a sustainable and healthier alternative to traditional fats. Plant-based fat refers to dietary fats and oils that are derived from plant sources rather than animal sources.

Segments:

1) By Type: Fats, Oils

2) By Product Type: Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Other Product Types

3) By Source: Plants, Animals

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fats and oils market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the fats and oils market. The regions covered in the fats and oils market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fats And Oils Market Definition

Fats and oils are defined as glyceryl esters of various organic acids that belong to the fatty acid series and are derived from plant or animal sources.

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fats and oils market size, fats and oils market drivers and trends, fats and oils market major players, fats and oils competitors' revenues, fats and oils market positioning, and fats and oils market growth across geographies. The fats and oils market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-food-colors-and-flavors-global-market-report

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dried-fruits-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293