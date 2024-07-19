Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.77 billion in 2023 to $22.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, strong economic growth in emerging markets, technological advances, and an increase in demand for personalized medicines.

The anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing reliance on biomarker-based pathology tests, the rise in pathology training programs, and the growth in chronic diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Market

The rising approvals for personalized medicines are expected to propel the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market going forward. Personalized medicines refer to therapeutic products or treatments tailored to the individual patient. They are designed based on a patient's genetic, biomarker, phenotypic, or psychosocial characteristics that can predict an individual's response to a treatment. Anatomical pathology equipment and consumables are crucial in personalized medicine for detailed molecular and genetic profiling of patients' samples, facilitating tailored therapeutic approaches based on individual disease characteristics.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market include Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., PHC Group, Agilent Technologies, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., BioGenex Laboratories, Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

Major companies operating in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market are launching new systems such as the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system to allow lab personnel to manage their activities more efficiently. The BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system is an advanced IHC/ISH staining platform that builds on the established technology of the BenchMark ULTRA, offering an improved lab experience through its integrated hardware, software, and assays.

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Segments:

1) By Products and Services: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Application: Cancer, Other Diseases, Research

3) By End-Use: Hospital, Clinical Laboratories, Research

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market report share. The regions covered in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Market Definition

The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables are used to diagnose diseases. Anatomic pathology is a branch of science in which the disease is diagnosed by examining tissues and organs at a molecular, biochemical, and microscopic level.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

