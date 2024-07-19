Calgary Based Band Delphi Lights to Release Newest Single "Foreign Familiar" on July 19th

Darren Long of Delphi LIghts Delphi Lights Album Art

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Foreign Familiar," the latest offering from the band, highlights Delphi Lights' distinctive fusion of introspective lyrics and dynamic melodies. Produced by Calgary based producer Dave Percy, the track explores themes of succumbing to various societal pressures.

“Foreign Familiar is a song about succumbing to various societal pressures along the journey of life, and slightly losing oneself. The chorus simulates a moment of reflection while glancing at one’s own reflection in mirror. The figure in the mirror is slightly unrecognizable to the observer. There is a memory of the visage, however it is distant.

"The song was written a few years back. I wrote it in 6/8 time, more than likely because I was learning a few Guided By Voices songs around that time, with similar time signatures. The verse vocals have been re-written a few times over the years. However, the course has remained as it was from the birth of the song. In studio the producer Dave Percy, came up with a hooky bass line through the chorus, which helps it move” says Darren Long.

