Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market 2024 To Reach $25.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sizing and thickening agents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.75 billion in 2023 to $20.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased food and beverage industry, rise in consumer preference for processed foods, advancements in textile and printing industries, increased demand in pharmaceutical formulations, increased emphasis on personal care and cosmetics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sizing and thickening agents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends in food products, expansion of non-food applications, focus on textile innovation and sustainability, increasing demand for specialty personal care products, globalization of pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sizing And Thickening Agents Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13100&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Sizing And Thickening Agents Market

An increase in oil production is expected to propel the sizing and thickening agents market growth. The oil industries refer to industries that are involved in discovering a resource, transporting it to a refinery, and processing it into a finished product. Sizing and thickening agents improve the fracturing efficiency of oil during exploration, as a result, an increase in oil production increases the demand for the sizing and thickening agents.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sizing-and-thickening-agents-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sizing and thickening agents market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill Inc., CP Kelco India Pvt Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend in the sizing and thickening agents market. Major companies operating in the sizing and thickening agents market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Sizing Agent Type: Natural, Synthetic Sizing Agents

2) By Thickening Agent Type: Minerals, Hydrocolloids, Other Types

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Paper And Paperboard, Paints And Coatings, Textile And Fibers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sizing and thickening agents market in 2023. The regions covered in the sizing and thickening agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sizing And Thickening Agents Market Definition

Sizing agents refer to substances that are used in the paper to prevent it from blurting and make it water-resistant. They are used to prevent ink and water from seeping into the paper. Thickening agents refer to a substance used in liquid or food to make it stiff and thick. They are used for increasing viscosity.

Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sizing and thickening agents market size, sizing and thickening agents market drivers and trends, sizing and thickening agents market major players, sizing and thickening agents competitors' revenues, sizing and thickening agents market positioning, and sizing and thickening agents market growth across geographies. The sizing and thickening agents market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Anti-Neoplastic Agents Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-neoplastic-agents-global-market-report

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surface-active-agents-global-market-report

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-anticaking-agents-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293