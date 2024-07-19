Global Digital Mammography Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Digital Mammography Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital mammography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.74 billion in 2023 to $1.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased breast cancer awareness, advancements in imaging accuracy, government initiatives and screening programs, rising incidence of breast cancer, and patient preference for digital imaging.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital mammography market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with healthcare IT systems, focus on preventive healthcare, advancements in breast imaging techniques, expanding geriatric population, and global health initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Mammography Market

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the digital mammography market going forward. Breast cancer refers to a condition in which abnormal breast cells proliferate uncontrollably and create tumors. Digital mammography is a screening and diagnostic method to detect early breast cancer.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital mammography market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Konica Minolta Inc., Philips Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Planmed Oy, Carestream Health Inc.

Major companies operating in the digital mammography market focus on developing innovative technology, such as 3D imaging technology, to provide reliable customer service. 3D imaging technology is the method for generating a three-dimensional image of an object.

Segments:

1) By Product: 2D Full Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis, 3D Full Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis

2) By Application: Screening, Diagnosis

3) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital mammography market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital mammography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Digital Mammography Market Definition

Digital mammography is an advanced medical imaging technique that captures and stores breast images for breast cancer screening and diagnosis. Digital mammography is used to diagnose breast cancer when abnormalities are discovered, to evaluate changes in breast tissue over time, and to help healthcare personnel during breast tissue biopsies ensure correct samples for subsequent examination and treatment planning.

