Dental Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $778.05 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

The Business Research Company’s Dental Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $534.35 billion in 2023 to $587.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to high prevalence of malocclusions, aging populations, growing demand for dental services in emerging markets, and favorable government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $778.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the faster economic growth, increasing dental tourism, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, technology, increasing incidence of dental disorders, increasing older population, and an increase in awareness of oral hygiene and biomimetic dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Services Market

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental services market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a range of conditions that affect the teeth, gums, mouth, and associated structures. Dental services play an important role in preventing and managing dental disorders by providing regular check-ups, cleanings, and treatments to maintain oral health and address issues promptly, reducing the risk of complications.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental services market include ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, NHS England, Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), Interdent, Henry Schein, Inc., Coast Dental, Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited, Healthway Medical Corp Ltd.

Major companies operating in the dental services market are focused on developing innovative solution such as tele dentistry solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Tele dentistry refers to a healthcare innovation that employs technology, including video conferencing and digital communication, for remote dental consultations, assessments, diagnosis, treatment planning, and oral health education. This approach allows patients to receive dental care and guidance without the necessity of physically visiting a dental clinic.

Segments:

1) By Type: General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics

2) By Type Of Procedure: Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-Cosmetic Dentistry

3) By Type Of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By End-User (Gender): Male, Female

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the dental services market. The regions covered in the dental services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Dental Services Market Definition

Dental Services are diagnostic, preventive, and corrective treatments related to teeth and gums. These services are used to maintain good oral health. Dental services include any professional services provided by individuals who are duly licensed to practice dentistry or dental therapy under the laws of this state.

Dental Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental services market size, dental services market drivers and trends, dental services market major players, dental services competitors' revenues, dental services market positioning, and dental services market growth across geographies. The dental services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

