Fatty Acids Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fatty acids market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $89.68 billion in 2023 to $98.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in demand for cosmetics and personal care products, increase in caprylic fatty acid applications, increase in health applications, and rise of plastics and rubber industries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fatty acids market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $137.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to augmented population demand, and rising health consciousness.

Growth Driver Of The Fatty Acids Market

The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Fatty acids are the emollients and emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry, used to replenish and soothe the skin. It is used as an ingredient in a variety of skincare products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and lipsticks. Esters of fatty acids such as triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol esters are commonly used in cosmetics as skin hydrants and thickeners.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fatty acids market include BASF SE, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Kraton Corporation, Royal DSM, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Eastman Chemical Company.

Major companies operating in the fatty acid market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as cetoleic acid products, to strengthen their position in the market. Cetoleic acid is a term that could be associated with a specific type of fatty acid.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids

2) By Form: Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder

3) By Source: Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Soy and Soy Products, Animal Fat

4) By End User Industry: Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care, Soap and Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber and Plastic, Lubricants, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fatty acids market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global fatty acids market. The regions covered in the fatty acids market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fatty Acids Market Definition

Fatty acids are carboxylic acids that act as energy for muscles, the heart, and other organs as building blocks for fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation in the body. Fatty acids comprise a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (COOH) at the other end.

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on fatty acids market size, fatty acids market drivers and trends, fatty acids market major players, fatty acids competitors' revenues, fatty acids market positioning, and fatty acids market growth across geographies.

