NETA Auto's First Store in Western Asia Grandly Opens in Azerbaijan, Accelerating Global Expansion
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China's new energy vehicle brand, NETA Auto, officially opened its sales center in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The opening of this sales center marks NETA Auto's official entry into the Western Asia market. Partnering with the local automobile giant Group Motors, NETA Auto aims to provide consumers with high-quality smart electric vehicle experiences.
The opening ceremony was held at Babək prospekti 29. Representatives from NETA Auto and Group Motors, industry guests, and local media gathered to witness this historic moment together, celebrating the beginning of a new era of electric mobility in Azerbaijan.
NETA Auto has introduced its star products to the Azerbaijani, NETA U and NETA V. With the excellent in technology and driving experiences, those two models aimd to meet the diverse needs of young EV enthusiasts in Azerbaijan. more choices and further promote the development of the local new energy vehicle market.
As a prominent new force in China's new energy vehicle sector, NETA Auto is set to introduce an unprecedented pure electric innovation to this vibrant land and its people. This not only marks another significant milestone in NETA Auto's global strategy but also heralds a new era of transformation and upgrade in Azerbaijan's new energy vehicle market.
The NETA S, NETA L, and NETA GT models are expected to enter the Azerbaijani market in the near future.
In line with the concept of " Tech for All", NETA Auto chose Azerbaijan as its starting point for entering the Western Asia market because of its confidence in the local market and commitment to global expansion. Guided by the strategy of "Deeply cultivating ASEAN market , seizing South America Market ,and developing the Middle East and Africa Market", NETA Auto has established intelligent eco-factories in ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia and successfully entered the Latin American market, gaining recognition from over 420,000 users worldwide. On June 26th, NETA Auto opened its first store in Africa, located in Kenya. The company plans to launch its new model, NETA X, in Thailand and Malaysia on July 25th.
Located at the junction of the Eurasian continent, Azerbaijan is also an important country along the Belt and Road Initiative. With rapid economic development and increasing consumer demand for new energy vehicles, NETA Auto will use this as a starting point to accelerate its layout in the Western Asia market, making smart electric vehicles more accessible and providing greener, smarter travel options to Western Asian consumers.
With the opening of NETA Auto's first store in Western Asia, a revolution in smart electric vehicles is quietly emerging in Azerbaijan. In 2025, NETA Auto plans to have 500 stores in 50 countries and regions, and continuously demonstrate the strong strength of NETA brands on the world stage, transforming from “NETA China” to the “NETA Global”.
Website : https://www.hozonauto.com
Vicky Wang, Public Relations Manager
Neta Auto
email us here