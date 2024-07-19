Submit Release
Subscription period for the Year of the Snake commemorative coins ending next Friday (26 July)

MACAU, July 19 - The online subscription period for the 2025 Year of the Snake commemorative coins will end at 6:00pm on 26 July 2024 (next Friday).  Hence, AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins to complete the online subscription process (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) before the mentioned deadline.  AMCM cashier service counter located at Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Edifício Tong Hei Koc will provide registration service for those who require assistance during the mentioned period.  For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase Gold or Silver Proof coins of the current Lunar Commemorative Coin Series and Lunar New Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) that were previously launched by AMCM, may refer to our webpage (https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/currency/commemorative-coins/coins) for details.

