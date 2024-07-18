MPD Searching for Suspect and Vehicle in Northwest Retail Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in a retail theft offense in Northwest.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, the suspects entered a retail establishment in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest and stole merchandise.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as a silver Mitsubishi SUV, which was last seen with Maryland Tag 5EP8455 can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24107447