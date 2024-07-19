Janell Edwards Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Janell Westley-Edwards

FAYETTE, MS, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Against All Odds," co-authored with Janell Edwards, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 11th, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Against All Odds captivates readers with its collection of inspiring stories. Since its launch, the book has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the core of Against All Odds' success is Janell Edwards compelling chapter, "The Evolution Of Inner-Standing”, Janell Edwards journey reflects a quest for purpose and understanding amidst life's trials, demonstrating resilience and the transformative power of inner growth.

Meet Janell Westley-Edwards:

Janell Westley-Edwards is not just a born leader; she is a beacon of inspiration and humanitarianism. Driven by compassion and fueled by love, Janell takes supreme confidence in providing thought-provoking knowledge to empower others.



Her diverse background as a Mathematics teacher, Master Cosmetologist, Live Radio/Social Media Talk Show Host, Public Speaker, Entrepreneur, Published Author, and Executive Director of an award-winning non-profit organization underscores her commitment to elevating individuals to the next level of greatness in their personal life journeys.



With over 20 years of experience and a string of accolades, including being crowned Miss Savannah State College 1989-90 (now Savannah State University) and recognition as one of the 25 Most Influential African Americans in the State of Mississippi by Our Mississippi Magazine, Janell has dedicated herself to fostering health and wealth among young men and women through service and guidance.



Her passionate dedication is evident in her creation of interactive programs, events, and workshops aimed at empowering individuals to reach their greatest life potential. Janell's impactful workshop, "Life Is a Puzzle, Life Is a Game," is a testament to her commitment to imparting transformative knowledge and fostering personal growth.



For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Janell Westley-Edwards, please contact:

Janell Westley-Edwards

Executive Director

Fayette Community Service Organization, Inc

601-493-5483

fcsosolutions@yahoo.com



To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE