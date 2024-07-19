Interlocutor in the Greater Sunrise Discussions, Agio Pereira, Meets with Representatives of INPEX Oil Company

Thu. 18 of July of 2024, 19:29h

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Interlocutor in the Greater Sunrise discussions, Agio Pereira, met today, July 18th, in Darwin, with Chris Wilson, Executive Vice President of Operations of the Japanese oil company INPEX.

Following the recent meeting in Dili, this second meeting aimed to continue the dialogue with INPEX, which could be a significant player in the development of Greater Sunrise, ensuring the project's realization in the best interests of both countries involved.

The Minister highlighted that the opening of the office represents a positive step towards closer coordination with all stakeholders, including the ANP, Timor Gap, the Government, through the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, and Minister Agio himself, as the Timor-Leste Government’s Special Representative for Greater Sunrise.

Minister Agio stress that Timor-Leste is passionate that a solution is found whereby Greater Sunrise is developed via Timor-Leste. Australia has many similar projects, but for Timor-Leste, this is probably our one and only chance to have such a project with its nation-building benefits.

Agio Pereira acknowledged the valuable experience of INPEX, which has already faced the challenge of developing an LNG project, and stated that the company has much to teach Timor-Leste. He expressed Timor-Leste's interest in working with INPEX and Japan on this project, inviting and encouraging the oil company officials to think broadly about how they can help Timor-Leste achieve the development of Greater Sunrise.

The Minister expressed hope that the power of impact that the pipeline to Timor-Leste will project the nation, promoting investments in the country and demonstrating that Timor-Leste is capable of undertaking large projects. The Government's priority is to advance the development of Greater Sunrise to maximize job creation in the country, in line with the Programme of the IX Constitutional Government.

Furthermore, the Government of Timor-Leste sees the pipeline as an excellent opportunity for long-term sustainable development. Another issue is that with the signing of the treaty with Australia, Timor-Leste gained almost 20,000 km of maritime area, a vast region for the fishing industry. Timor-Leste's economy can be a diversified economy, and we hope that the Government of Japan can also help us in this area so that we can develop the infrastructure to make it possible. For example, road links between the east and the south coast, which connect Natarbora to the airport and other infrastructures such as the port, already exist, built as part of the south coast development project, titled “Tasi Mane Project”.

The Minister also mentioned that the Government is eager to advance the development of the south coast in collaboration with Australia, through Steve Bracks, Australia's Special Representative for the Greater Sunrise Project. Agio Pereira recalled the long-standing relationship with Steve Bracks since 2007, who was one of the most successful State Governors of Australia and also an advisor to Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, with whom he has a close relationship. The Minister expressed that he has discussed all matters with Steve Bracks and emphasized that the current Australian Government is also very supportive of Timor-Leste. He noted that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was a great supporter of Timor-Leste's independence. He also expressed hope that working with Steve Bracks could make a difference in accelerating the development of Greater Sunrise.

In this sense, he stressed the need for the experience and advice of INPEX, a company with vast knowledge and partially owned by the Japanese Government. Agio Pereira recalled the long friendship between Timor-Leste and Japan, especially since the crisis of 1999 and the UN transition, with JICA being an active and professional partner in the country.

During the meeting, Minister Agio expressed that what Timor-Leste desires is to maximize job creation for our people, develop our country to be sustainable and stable, and create opportunities for the younger generation. To continue advancing, we must prepare our youth to develop a critical spirit because, for the Government of Timor-Leste, job creation is crucial.

In addition to Minister Agio Pereira and the Vice President of INPEX, the meeting was attended by Ika Moniz, Senior Advisor and Policy and Public Relations Advisor of the Office of the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and Steve Ovenden, Takuya Sugawara, and Ricard Finch, representatives of INPEX.