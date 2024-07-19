CBP finds $756,980 in unreported cash hidden in spare tire

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry intercepted $756,980 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

On July 10, at approximately 4:02 p.m., CBP officers performing outbound operations at the Calexico East Port of Entry encountered a 35-year-old man driving a 2024 pickup truck traveling southbound into Mexico from the United States. CBP officers referred the driver and the vehicle for a secondary examination.

Following a thorough examination, that included use of non-intrusive inspection technology, CBP officers discovered a total of $756,980 in unreported currency hidden within the spare tire of the vehicle.

“This discovery underscores the ongoing efforts of our dedicated CBP officers to enforce federal regulations and prevent illicit activities,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.” We remain committed to safeguarding our nation’s borders and maintaining the integrity of our country’s economic security.”

CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

