Xi Jinping Meets with Prime Minister of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai

On the afternoon of July 12, 2024, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Prime Minister of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai who is on an official visit to China.

Xi Jinping expressed appreciation for Charlot Salwai's important role in promoting the development of China-Vanuatu relations over the years. Noting that Vanuatu is a good friend and partner of China in the Pacific Islands region, Xi Jinping said since the establishment of diplomatic relations 42 years ago, the friendship between the two countries has been ever-growing, and the two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests. China attaches great importance to the development of China-Vanuatu relations and is ready to work with Vanuatu to further deepen high-level political mutual trust, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance the all-weather and all-round friendly cooperation to jointly build a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era. China is ready to exchange state governance experience with Vanuatu, share development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization, and enhance the synergy of development strategies. China is ready to deepen practical cooperation with Vanuatu in infrastructure, economy, trade and investment, climate change response and other fields, and encourages its enterprises to invest and cooperate in Vanuatu. China will continue to provide Vanuatu with economic and technical assistance without any political strings attached to help Vanuatu pursue a path of development and prosperity.

Xi Jinping stressed that China advocates that countries, irrespective of their size, are equal, and adheres to the principle of combining justice with interests while prioritizing justice. China does not seek major power competition or geopolitical spheres of influence. It does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or force them to take sides. China always stands on the right side of history, and the side of fairness and justice. China is a promoter of and contributor to peaceful coexistence and common development in the Pacific Islands region. China's vote in the United Nations is always for the well-being of developing countries. China views and values its relations with Pacific island countries from the perspective of building a community with a shared future for mankind. China is ready to continue providing assistance to the best of its ability for economic and social development as well as the improvement of people's livelihood in the island countries, supporting them in accelerating their efforts to achieve independent and sustainable development goals.

Charlot Salwai said, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vanuatu and China 42 years ago, bilateral relations have maintained sound and strong development. Charlot Salwai expressed admiration for China's remarkable development achievements, national unity and stability and ongoing efforts for national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization under the outstanding leadership of President Xi Jinping. The three global initiatives and the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by President Xi Jinping are of great significance to safeguarding international fairness and justice and promoting common development. China upholds the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and treats small countries like Vanuatu equally, which fully demonstrates equality and respect. The government of Vanuatu firmly adheres to the one-China principle, believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and firmly supports the Chinese government's all efforts to achieve national reunification, resolutely opposes "Taiwan independence" in any form, and firmly supports China's position on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Xizang, human rights and the South China Sea. Vanuatu hopes to learn from China's experience in state governance, seek greater synergy of development strategies with China, and promote practical cooperation in infrastructure, economy, trade and other fields. Vanuatu is ready to work closely with China in international and multilateral cooperation to promote the building of a community with a shared future between Vanuatu and China.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Vanuatu and agreed to upgrade the comprehensive strategic partnership to build a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.