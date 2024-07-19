Xi Jinping Meets with Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Jer...

On the afternoon of July 12, 2024, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Jeremiah Manele who is on an official visit to China.

Noting that China regards the Solomon Islands as a good friend, good partner and good brother, Xi Jinping said China supports the Solomon Islands in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions and safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests. China is ready to enhance strategic communication with the Solomon Islands, firmly support each other in safeguarding their respective core interests and addressing major concerns, enhance the synergy between the Belt and Road cooperation and the development strategy of the Solomon Islands, deepen cooperation in areas such as rural development, medical services, infrastructure, sustainable development and climate change response, and work together to build a community with a shared future between the two countries in the new era, bringing greater benefits to the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that China has always been committed to an independent foreign policy of peace, and advocates that countries, irrespective of their size, strength and wealth are equal. China's friendly cooperation with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific Island countries is a sincere effort to assist these island nations in achieving development, and mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation, and is part of the common development of the Global South, without targeting any third party or seeking any selfish gain. China is ready to continue providing assistance within its capacity to help the Solomon Islands achieve development, strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Jeremiah Manele said, his visit to China began in Fujian Province, where he was deeply impressed by China's remarkable development achievements and felt the immense potential and broad prospects of cooperation between the Solomon Islands and China. Noting that China has set an example for developing countries, Jeremiah Manele said China advocates the common values of humanity, upholds multilateralism, does not seek to put up exclusive blocs or engage in geopolitics, does not require other countries to take sides, and calls on the international community to strengthen unity and cooperation. In particular, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping are conducive to promoting world peace, stability and common development, which are of great significance for small countries like the Solomon Islands. Thanks to the participation in Belt and Road cooperation, the Solomon Islands has made significant progress in areas including infrastructure development. The Solomon Islands firmly adheres to the one-China principle, resolutely opposes any form of "Taiwan independence", and firmly supports the Chinese government's efforts to achieve national reunification. The Solomon Islands hopes to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and build a community with a shared future between the two sides.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Solomon Islands, agreeing to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era between China and the Solomon Islands, and build a community with a shared future between China and the Solomon Islands in the new era.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.